7 most popular toys when millennials were kids have been revealed and it's a massive dose of nostalgia - but how many of these did you have?

In a post-pandemic world, there seems to be a huge appetite for nostalgia - more than ever before.

Check out this list of toys that were all the rage back in the day - before the internet exploded and when toys weren't just toys, but fully ingrained in pop culture. How many do you remember?

1. Beanie Babies

An iconic collectable that reached peak pop culture status in the mid-nineties, Beanie Babies were hugely popular. While some of the stuffed animals were widely available, there were limited edition designs, like the whale, the platypus, the dog and the frog that were much rarer. These were massively sought after by serious collectors and could even fetch thousands of pounds at auction.

They might not be as popular now as they once were, but you can still buy Beanie Babies for about £10.

(Image credit: Alamy)

2. Rubik's Cube

Invented and 1974 by the Hungarian sculptor and architecture professor Ernő Rubik, the Rubik's Cube reached peak popularity in the 1980s. More than a toy, it was also a colourful brainteaser that could be enjoyed by children and adults alike. Many books have been written about how to crack the code, and it even inspired a whole wave of 'Speedcubers' battling it out to see who could solve the cube the fastest. According to the Guinness World Records website, the current record for the fastest solving of a 3x3x3 rotating puzzle cube was set by the USA's Max Park in an astonishing time of 3.12 seconds!

If you want to give it a go, you can pick up your own Rubik's Cube on Amazon for about £12.





(Image credit: Alamy)

3. Cabbage Patch Kids

By 1983, Cabbage Patch Kids became an absolute must-have with a popularity that continued throughout the decade. These dolls were so popular that they broke toy industry records in terms of shipping and sales for multiple consecutive years, and the fan frenzy was so intense that store aisles reportedly became battlegrounds for parents in the lead-up to Christmas.

As a Millennial myself, I have a vivid memory of being so excited to go to my best friend's house to play with her two Cabbage Patch Kids, named Spencer and Shirley, and their impact was so strong that my bestie and I still mention Spencer and Shirley to this day!

If you wanted to buy a Cabbage Patch Kid today, you can pick up a newer variation on the classic doll for anywhere between about £15 up to more than £50. Alternatively you could look on resale sites like eBay where someone could be selling an 80s or 90s classic, but be warned, they can come with a hefty price tag.

(Image credit: Alamy)

4. Transformers

If Cabbage Patch Kids weren't your thing, then maybe robots in disguise were. Transformers burst onto the scene in 1984, rebranded from a Japanese toy line, and their popularity is the reason we have had multiple Transformers-themed movies hit cinemas in the last few years.

Transformers toys are still available today.

(Image credit: Alamy)

5. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

More than action figures to play with, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles even spawned an animated TV series with a super catchy theme song, as well as multiple live-action movies. But while you can probably still name all of the turtles and the supporting characters, can you remember which turtle wore which colour mask?

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figures remain popular collectibles.