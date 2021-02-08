24 best toys for 10 year olds

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Experts from the world of child development and play have help us curate a list of the best toys for 10 year olds currently on sale in the UK.

What are the best toys for 10 year olds?

Hannah, a mum of two and an expert who works with primary aged girls (7-11) through her company Mini Mermaid Running Club UK, suggests that the best toys for 10 year olds will help to “develop their creativity” whilst also letting their skills for “imagination, invention and adaption” grow.

While she recognises that computer games and toys that involve screen-time can do this, she also encourages parents to find a balance. She believes in providing children with toys that encourage play outdoors or indoors away from tech:

“While there is a place for online games, which can help children problem solve and code, it should not take the place of creative play. This includes both physical games (tag, rounders etc.) and imaginative play (dressing up, putting on plays, painting etc.)

“The outside can be the world’s greatest playground. Nature is brimming with ideas and inspiration which then lend themselves to more creative play inside. Whether that is writing, painting, creating magical worlds on Minecraft or simply daydreaming.”

Hannah Corne is CEO and Executive Director of Mini Mermaid Running Club UK. Mini Mermaids is a self-development club for primary aged girls. The club uses mindfulness and movement to help strength a girl’s self-esteem, self-confidence and self-compassion.

What can a 10 year old do for fun when they are bored at home?

“Unlike 9 year olds, 10 year olds are more likely to be enthusiastic about spending time as a family,” Catherine Lynch, senior manager at PlanBee and a qualified Play Therapist, explains.

So some of the best toys for 10 year olds will provide opportunities for the child to play and interact with friends and family. Whether that be a board or card game, practicing a sport together in the garden, playing a video game or even going out for a family bike ride.

If you need your 10-year-old to entertain themselves at home when they’re bored so you can get some jobs done, why not suggest they start an arts and crafts project, practice a musical instrument or play in the garden? You could also let them have a little screen time watching a movie, TV show or playing Minecraft.

Scroll down for our pick of the best toys and gifts for 10 year olds in 2020…