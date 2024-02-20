From fast-paced fun to high-stakes strategy: 9 of the best board games for teenagers (and there's not a mobile phone in sight)

The best board games for teenagers offer a chance for your teen to unplug from social media and connect with friends and family IRL.

When it comes to the teen years, the options for things to do as a family gets... a little scarce. Chances are your older kid is always on social media and has stopped taking your unsolicited advice, but a board game can be a great opportunity to spend some fun quality time together. But if Monopoly always descends into arguments, and that old Trivial Pursuit just doesn't tickle your teens fancy, then it might be time to invest in some teen-friendly board games that you can play as a family, or they can enjoy with their friends.

So, whether it's answering spellbinding questions in the Harry Potter 5 Second Rule game or facing the rotating wild cards in Five Crowns, we’ve rounded up nine of the best board games for teenagers, perfect for an epic game night line-up.

1. The Wheel £27.99 at John Lewis & Partners Players: 2+ | Age: 10+ Get your teen into a spin this year with the ultra-competitive board game version of Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel. The object of the game is to be the first player or team to complete their own wheel by correctly answering a question from each of the seven chosen categories. Teens will love outwitting their parents on the Gen-Z-friendly questions. 2. Harry Potter 5 Second Rule Board Game £21.99 at Amazon Players: 2+ | Age: 8+ Chances are your teen loves Harry Potter, so they'll love the chance to play as their favourite Hogwarts House and try to be the first player to make it to the end of the board, by answering spell-binding questions in just five seconds. It seems like it would be easy to name three Magical Creatures – but it's harder than you think! 3. Wordle Check Amazon £22.99 at Amazon Players: 2-4 | Age: 14+ Inspired by the viral online word game, Wordle: The Party Game features the same gameplay fans love, but players compete in real life to solve the Wordle. Encourage teens to swap solo play for social play with this analog Wordle. Players take turns writing down a five-letter Secret Word while the others try to guess it in the fewest tries to win. 4. Blokus Trigon £31.46 Amazon Players: 2-4 | Age: 7+ In this super fun and easy game, players take turns putting their triangular pieces on a hexagonal grid – the pieces can't touch along the edges, but they have to touch a corner of the same colour. The goal is to use your pieces wisely to block your opponents while placing as many of your own as possible. It only takes around 20 to 30 minutes, so you could use that as an incentive to get your teen off their screen for just a bit! 5. Okay Genius £13.01 at Amazon Players: 3 or more | Age: 14+ Teens will love the chance to prove they're a Genius in this game where their answer is the answer! When faced with a question like “How many spoons make a respectable spoon collection?”, the only answer that matters is Genius. All the other players try and guess what the current Genius would answer and the closest guess to theirs wins the point. Don’t worry – everyone gets a chance to be the Genius! 6. The Traitors - Official Board Game £22.99 at Amazon Players: 4-6 | Age: 12+ Is your teen obsessed with The Traitors? If so, they'll jump at the chance to play this board game version where Faithfuls and Traitors work together to earn money for the prize fund, and the Faithfuls must try to banish a Traitor at the round table, but will they do it before the Traitor commits a murder. Brilliant fun. 7. 30 Seconds Board Game £24.95 at Amazon Players: Minimum of 4 | Age: 12+ Perfect for quick-witted teens, in this fast-paced general knowledge game, players have just 30 seconds to describe five names on their chosen card for teammates to guess. From landmarks to TV shows and celebrities to politicians, players will be kept on their toes whizzing through the list as fast as they can, without saying the actual words or using any 'sounds like' or rhyming tactics. 8. Monopoly Deal $6.80 at Amazon $14.43 at Amazon Players: 2-5 | Age: 8+ If your teen doesn't have the patience for a hours long game of traditional Monopoly, then check out this quick-playing card game version. Each player aims to collect three property sets to win. On your turn, draw cards or play properties, money or action cards to outsmart your opponents. But watch out for action cards that can spoil your plans! Trade, steal and negotiate your way to victory in this thrilling card game that's sure to become a teen's favourite on game night. 9. Set Card Game £9.99 at Amazon More table-based than a board game in the strictest sense, this game challenges players to race to find as many SETs as they can. A SET is three cards where each individual feature (colour, shape, number and shading) is either all the same or all different! Teens will love the fast-paced fun, while reaping the skill-building benefits on the brain because it has a rule of logic. At the end of the game, the player with the most SETs wins!

Why are board games beneficial for teenagers?

Board games have a number of benefits for teenagers – from boosting their critical thinking to helping them hone their resilience.

Social skills: Board games force you to interact face-to-face. They require communication, strategy and sometimes negotiation.

Critical thinking: Games such as Settlers of Catan make your brain work overtime. You have to plan ahead, think strategically and adapt to whatever curveballs the other players throw at you.

Patience and resilience: Let's be real. Nobody likes to lose! Board games teach you how to handle it gracefully. You learn to bounce back, try again and maybe even laugh it off.

Bonding time: There's something special about gathering around a table and getting into a game together. It's a chance to bond, share some laughs and make memories with the whole family that don't involve staring at screens.

Unplug and unwind: In a world filled with constant digital distractions, board games offer a refreshing break. It's a chance to unplug, unwind and actually connect with family and friends in real life.

Playing board games mean your teen can learn and practice life-long skills, while making fun family memories at the same time.

