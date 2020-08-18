The best Frozen toys for kids of all ages

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kids can’t get enough of Disney’s Frozen films - even seven years on from the first one hitting cinemas.

The arrival of the second film last year reconnected kids to the loveable characters and, as a result, the demand for Frozen toys rose.

Now, love for Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff and the gang is stronger than ever and children want to recreate their favourite scenes from the hit films or embark on their own imaginative adventures with the characters.

Both Frozen and Frozen 2 are now available to watch on Disney Plus and the streaming platform recently announced a Frozen documentary series exploring the making of the animated franchise. With so much to engage with, there’s no doubt ‘Frozen fever’ is here to stay.

Thankfully, there are plenty of Frozen toys on the high street which cater for different ages, as well as multi-player products which the whole family can enjoy at the same time. From plush soft toys and adorable dolls to board games and outfits, kids (and big kids alike) will be spoilt for choice when it comes to picking out a toy they like.

We’ve rounded up some of the best Frozen toys (which pay tribute to both the first and second films) that are on the high street at the moment, in the hope it will save you hours browsing online. So, whether you’re looking for a birthday present, Christmas gift inspiration or simply just want to treat your little one, our comprehensive list covers all bases. After all, who doesn’t love Frozen?

There’s also something for every budget – so no need to worry about splashing the cash if you’re trying to save at the moment. Our selection has prices starting from £9.99 and all the toys are available from reliable retailers, such as John Lewis, Argos and Amazon.

So whether your youngster is 2 or 12, here are some toys which should be on your radar…

Frozen 2 2-in-1 Training Bike – 10″ Wheel

Age suitability: 2 and up | Batteries required: None | Price: £44

This Disney Frozen bike truly goes the distance as the 2-in-1 product converts easily from a training to a balance bike in a matter of minutes. Both the saddle and handlebars are adjustable in height, so can be adapted to match children as they grow and gain more confidence.

The wheels, body and front are adorned with loveable Frozen characters to keep your child company on their cycle.

VIEW AT HALFORDS

Disney Store Queen Anna and Elsa the Snow Queen Dolls

Age suitability: 3 and up | Batteries required: None | Price: £30

These adorable Anna and Elsa Snow Queen figures are perfect for playtimes. Their satin dresses come with removable shoes and their arms, legs and heads can be placed into different poses.

VIEW AT DISNEY STORE

Disney Frozen 2 Deluxe Figurine Playset

Age suitability: 3 and up | Batteries required: None | Price: £39.99

This great set features 10 detailed figurines which can be used to recreate scenes from the hit films. The pack includes Elsa and Anna (in both their travel and ceremony outfits), Mattias, Honeymaron, Sven, Kristoff, Nokk and Olaf.

VIEW AT AMAZON

Disney Frozen 2 Fold and Go Arendelle Castle

Age suitability: 3 and up | Batteries required: None | Price: £49.99

The playset pays homage to Arendelle Castle from the Frozen films, with two different levels to play with. It also comes with accessories to decorate the rooms, including two chairs, two cups, a bread accessory and a water jar. The castle can be easily transported thanks to the flip-up bed, vanity and table – which store the accessories inside.

VIEW AT SMYTHS

Disney Frozen 2 Anna Styling Head

Age suitability: 3 and up | Batteries required: None | Price: £18

Hair styling products can keep kids entertained for hours and this Anna makeover set is likely to do just that. With hair clips, brushes and ties, children can recreate her famous looks from the films or use their imaginations to create their own hairstyles.

VIEW AT ARGOS

RUBIE’S Disney Frozen 2 Elsa Light Up Jelly Shoes

Age suitability: 3 and up | Batteries required: None | Price: £10

Video of the Week

These Frozen jelly shoes are the perfect addition to a children’s dressing up box. Not only are they glittery but the soles also light up, for an extra magical touch.

VIEW AT SAINSBURY’S

Frozen 2 Snowflake Catch

Age suitability: 5 and up | Batteries required: None | Price: £20

This is a great game to be played with family or friends. Simply pop on an Olaf headband and take turns throwing snowflakes onto the twigs. Similar to Hoopla, this game is great for playing in the garden or park.

VIEW AT HAMLEYS