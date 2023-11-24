Our favourite Black Friday toy deals to snap up before they're all gone

Recent updates

Black Friday toy deals are a parent's dream as retailers race to slash prices on all the toys that kids are most keen to get their hands on for Christmas.

If you're clutching this year’s top Christmas toys list and hoping to snap up some bargains on behalf of Santa, you've come to the right place. Black Friday is THE time to shop for toys, with retailers including Amazon, John Lewis, Marks & Spencer and Very slashing prices by as much as 70% off toys of every kind from Barbie and Bluey to Lego and Playmobil.



As a parenting journalist, I've been writing about toys - and buying them for my three children- for more than a decade so I know a thing or two about how to hack the Christmas chaos by doing all your toy shopping on Black Friday. And if you're worried about when Black Friday ends and whether you've still got time to bag some bargains, the happy news is that the deals are likely to keep rolling all weekend until Cyber Monday.

Want that smug 'I've done all my Christmas shopping, actually' glow? Read on to shop our edit of the best Black Friday toy deals of 2023.

Black Friday toy deals live now

Black Friday toy deals

Further discount Leaping Leopard Jumperoo| was £119.99 now £69.99 | Very

Suitable from 6 months old, this will see your little one right through to walking. While not small, it’s a great investment and will help your little one to start experiencing the world in an upright position as their upper body is supported while they can strengthen their leg muscles by having a good bounce. It means you can make yourself a quick cup of tea while they are occupied nearby. Very have knocked another tenner of this, saving you a whopping £40 in the Black Friday sale.

Linkimals Sit to Crawl Sea Turtle | was £32.99 now £22.99 | Very

Great for your little one form 9 months old, this fun sea turtle is a great musical activity that encourages crawl-and-chase play, as the light-up, press-and-go functions mean the turtle rolls forward and talks to encourage baby to crawl and chase. Save £12 on it over Black Friday.

Laugh & Learn Smart Stages Chair | was £59.99 now £34.99 | Amazon

A snack chair that doubles as a teacher - what's not to love? This chair is packed with fun activities that encourage your child to learn, discover, and explore. The light-up remote control-style panel helps them learn basic shape and number skills and has multiple difficulty levels so learning grows as your child does.

The Mighty Movie, Transforming Rescue Jet with Skye | was £49.99 now £29.99

If, like our family editor you sat through the latest movie vowing not to spend anymore on Paw Patrol merch, then scroll on by, if however you accepted your fate and knew you would be buying then we have found THE deal for you. With a whopping 40% off and free delivery this is a great buy for any Paw Patrollers in your life.

Tonies Pink Starter Set Bundle | was £139.99 now £99.99 This all-in-one audio system is sure to keep your little one entertained for hours. Simply turn it on and put your chosen figure – from The Little Mermaid's Ariel to Disney Princess Beauty – and let the music begin! There are tons of stories to be heard, tunes to sung and whole new worlds to explore.