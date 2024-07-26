De'longhi Coffee Machine toy review - an impressive replica, but is it worth your money?

I tested the Casdon De'longhi Barista Coffee Machine toy with my four-year-old nephew - here's how we got on.

If you're not familiar with Casdon, they are renowned for creating toy versions of products from household names including Dyson, Joseph Joseph, and Morphy Richards. From cleaning toys to pizza ovens, Casdon's offering is perfect for encouraging pretend play with kids. Casdon's De'longhi Barista Coffee Machine is a toy version of the De'longhi la Specialista Coffee Machine that you may have at home, and is designed for kids from three years who love to role play what they have seen their parents or other adults doing, whether at home or out and about.

To test it, I roped in my four-year-old nephew Max (and got major cool auntie points at the same time) - who also helped me review another Casdon product - the mini Dyson - with great success.

Setting up the Casdon De'longhi Barista Coffee Machine

Setting up the coffee machine is quick and easy, although you will need a little screwdriver to hand to open the battery cover, and two AAA batteries, if you want the sound effects to work. There's no assembly required and it comes easily out of the cardboard packaging. I also love how the packaging is plastic free so it can all go in the recycling bin.

All of the accessories are stored neatly and securely on the back of the coffee machine which is really handy - although Max did need my help to get a couple of them out of their slots. And when you put them back in, you need to give them a little push until you hear a click to ensure they are securely stored.

In the box, you get:

The coffee machine unit

A portafilter

2 x plastic cups

An americano coffee pod

A cappuccino pod, which comes in two parts - one coffee, one milk

A milk jug.

(Image credit: Future)

Design

As with all Casdon toys, the design is impeccable - they look just like the real things and the coffee machine is no exception. As I was testing it with Max, I realised that he might not have ever seen a coffee machine before, and I thought he might be a bit non-plussed. But he was really excited to play with it as soon as I showed it to him.

The various parts slot together to make the drinks and there are little dials to click, a lever to pull on the main coffee machine unit and a lid to lift and drop the pods in to. While Max loved exploring what all the different parts and accessories did, I especially appreciated the slots on the back of the coffee machine that allow you to securely store all the accessories when playtime is over. This is really handy, especially if you have a little one who tends to misplace crucial parts of toys (and expects you to find them when they want to play).

However, it was a bit tricky to get the portafilter out (who knew the little scoop-esque contraption was called a portafilter!), even for me, and I made the mistake of putting one of the cups away with the coffee and milk pod in it, which made that a bit difficult to get out again afterwards - but now I make sure to put the milk pod in the milk jug when packing away, which helped.

(Image credit: Future)

What's it like to play with?

Max adored playing with the coffee machine, and fetching drinks for me. It was adorable to see him role play taking my order, and telling me to be careful as it might be hot. Although he did try to charge me £100 for a cappuccino, so I'm not sure what kind of coffee shops he's frequented recently.

The toy comes with clear instructions that tell you the process to follow, from dropping the pod in the coffee bean pot on the top, using the portafilter and pulling the lever to collect the pod, then moving it to the next slot on the machine to drop the coffee into the plastic cup. You can also use the milk frother by turning the dial on the side. Max wasn't necessarily interested in following the exact process, preferring to figure it out by himself. He really enjoyed dropping the pods into top and the plastic cups, and 'pouring' the pod from the milk jug.

(Image credit: Future)

While Max and I played with this toy together, it can easily be played with independently or with other children. Playing independently can help kids work on their problem-solving skills while engaging in pretend play, while their social skills, sharing and turn-taking get a look in when playing with their peers.

You can totally play with this toy without adding batteries, and get a very similar play experience. But adding the batteries means kiddies can enjoy realistic sound effects as they play. In terms of volume, I found that I could hear and recognise the sounds, but they weren't too loud or grating, which will be good news for parents (and kids) who might be sensitive to noise.

I think also some of the movements required to follow the instructions, like slotting the portafilter into the grooves, or packing the accessories away, were a bit beyond where Max's fine motor skills and hand-eye coordination are at, but it's great practice for him to hone those skills.

Value for money

With an RRP of £25, I think the De'longhi Barista Coffee Machine offers good value for money - it's a well designed and relatively compact toy, and while it's suitable for kids from the age of three, it holds appeal for older children too. There's nothing flimsy about this toy either, so it's definitely robust enough to cope with enthusiastic little hands putting it through it's paces.

In terms of role play, this coffee machine nails the brief, offering kids a realistic and detailed replica to really get their imaginations going. This is only improved by the fun sound effects.

Or try these alternatives

My First Kids Coffee Machine £11.80 at Amazon A great addition to any play kitchen, this coffee machine toy offers realistic sound effects and fun accessories to help your little one play pretend. Suitable from age three, and needs three AAA batteries. John Lewis Wooden Coffee Machine £12.50 at John Lewis For a wooden alternative, look no further than this coffee machine from John Lewis, which is also suitable for kids aged three and up. There's no need for batteries, and kids will love playing with the two coffee mugs, sugar bowl, and spoons as they role play. Kitchen Corner Wooden Coffee Machine £9.99 at Smyths Another wooden option, this time with a price tag of less than £10. This wooden coffee machine encourages imaginative play as kids make a range of drinks, from expresso to lattes.

For more toy ideas and reviews, check out our picks of the top Christmas toys, the best toys for six year olds, and our review of the Pati-School Party Creations Starter Kit.