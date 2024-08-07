Hello Kitty bombshell shocks fans - as the creator reveals she's not a cat

The creators of Hello Kitty have revealed that the beloved character isn't actually a cat, and fans are shocked.

Looking at the list of this years top toys, there are a lot of brand new releases that made the list. However, it's worth thinking about those toys that have really stood the test of time., When you think of classic toys, Hello Kitty might come to mind, and for good reason. Hello Kitty exploded (not literally, folks) on to the scene in 1974, when her likeness appeared on a coin purse, and since then, she's conquered the globe. She's now in 130 countries, and there are thousands of products that feature her cute face - she even has her own theme park in Japan. Beyond that, Hello Kitty is also lauded as one of the first pop culture brands to introduce Japanese culture to the West.

While she has been delighting fans around the world for five decades (she's celebrating her 50th anniversary in November), many fans have also long believed that Hello Kitty is an adorable white cat, but according to an executive from the company behind the brand, that's not actually the case.

Is Hello Kitty a cat?

Despite widespread thought to the contrary, Hello Kitty isn't actually a cat. Speaking to NBC, Jill Cook, an executive from Sanrio, the company behind the Hello Kitty brand, revealed that Hello Kitty is actually a child and not an adorable feline. Jill says: "So, Hello Kitty is not a cat. She's actually a little girl. She was born and raised in the suburbs of London. She has a mum and dad and a twin sister Mimi, who is also her best friend."

And the news has come as a shock to a lot of fans, with many turning to social media to express their outrage. One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote: 'Today I learned Hello Kitty is not a cat. I feel so lied to,' while another said 'Today years old to know that Kitty in Hello Kitty is a girl, not a cat. Her name is Kitty White...Everything is a lie!'

But it's ok if that revelation doesn't sit right with you, after all, Hello Kitty is said to weigh three apples and stand at five apples tall, so there are definitely some blurred boundaries at play when it comes to the character's true nature.

Why has Hello Kitty stood the test of time for fifty years?

Whatever Hello Kitty's true nature, there's no denying her enduring appeal, which Jill Cook largely puts down to the longevity of her core message. Jill says: "Her core message is friendship, kindness and inclusivity. And part of what has helped her transcend borders, languages, cultures, is that that's understandable to everyone." Jill adds that Hello Kitty is timeless and relatable for people of all ages and "adapts and evolves while her core message remains the same"

GoodtoKnow Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Best places to buy Hello Kitty

For more toy news, Peppa Pig is also celebrating an anniversary this year, while the Rubik's Cube has also turned 50 in 2024. We also round up the best toys of the 90s - how many did you have?