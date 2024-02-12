Remember Pound Puppies? We've found 15 classic toys you can still buy today (and introduce your kids to)

When we think about the classic toys from our childhoods, we can often look at today's toys and have that niggling thought that they aren't as good as they used to be.

And while that might feel true, in most cases it's not. This year's top toys are epic, and the result of years of product development. It's actually those tinted glasses of nostalgia bathing our own childhood memories in a rosy glow. But that doesn't stop us from loving toys from our childhood and wanting to share them with the next generation to enjoy.

Recent research revealed the seven toys that millennials loved when they were kids, but we think there are many more that should make the cut. And the good news is that loads of the toys we loved as kids are still available to buy – hurrah!

In some cases, they are exactly the same, while others may have had a design upgrade (we're looking at you, Polly Pocket). We got the whole GoodtoKnow team involved in compiling this list, be it the mums on our team sharing toys they loved that they long to share with their own kids, or the icons that have stood the test of time and that are impossible for the rest of us to forget.

