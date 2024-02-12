Remember Pound Puppies? We've found 15 classic toys you can still buy today (and introduce your kids to)
If these classic toys give you a dose of nostalgia, then there's good news – they're all still on sale
When we think about the classic toys from our childhoods, we can often look at today's toys and have that niggling thought that they aren't as good as they used to be.
And while that might feel true, in most cases it's not. This year's top toys are epic, and the result of years of product development. It's actually those tinted glasses of nostalgia bathing our own childhood memories in a rosy glow. But that doesn't stop us from loving toys from our childhood and wanting to share them with the next generation to enjoy.
Recent research revealed the seven toys that millennials loved when they were kids, but we think there are many more that should make the cut. And the good news is that loads of the toys we loved as kids are still available to buy – hurrah!
In some cases, they are exactly the same, while others may have had a design upgrade (we're looking at you, Polly Pocket). We got the whole GoodtoKnow team involved in compiling this list, be it the mums on our team sharing toys they loved that they long to share with their own kids, or the icons that have stood the test of time and that are impossible for the rest of us to forget.
They had a boom in the 1990s, much to the chagrin of parents left to look after their child's electronic pet, but Tamagotchis are still available to buy today, and are the same as they ever were. If your child is bugging you for a real life pet, start them off with one of these.
First introduced in 1961, this Fisher Price classic is still available to buy today. It encourages fine motor skills and role play, and the wheels mean it can follow little ones around as they keep up with all the nursery goss.
Polly Pockets were hugely popular in the 1990s, (versions you can buy today are slightly larger and less fiddly to play with), but the idea of a self contained playset that can fit easily into a (sizeable) pocket is still going strong.
Released in 1984, Pound Puppies were hugely popular, even spawning their own TV show. Still available today, each Pound Puppy comes with its own adoption certificate and sticker set, so little ones can share their love of the plush puppy.
Originally released in 1987, riding on the popularity of Gremlins, Boglins were flexible rubber goblin-like hand puppets that game in their own cage. From personal experience, we know that older brothers loved to use Boglins to terrorise their little sisters!
Another Fisher Price classic, this toy was first introduced in 1965, and is available to buy again thanks to the growing appetite for nostalgia. The new release is exactly the same as the original and even comes in retro style packaging.
Mr Potato Head is an icon – there's now doubt about it. Dating back to the 1950s, the spud-tastic toy still sparks creativity and imagination in little ones, and now that he's appeared in the Toy Story franchise, he's more recognisable than ever before.
While Barbie is having a major resurgence thanks to the Oscar-nominated movie, the classic Malibu Barbie was first released in 1971, and while she might have been through a few refinements over the years, she's now become a feminist icon.
Dating back to the early 1980s, Care Bears featured in the toy collection of many an adult, and they're still going strong today. They're still as cute and cuddly as they ever were, but have been reimagined with more characterful faces and brighter colours that kids will love.
Offering kids an easy way to create colourful and mathematically interesting patterns, Spirograph actually dates back to 1965, but you can still buy it from the likes of Hobbycraft and Amazon. Fun for kids, but also great mindfulness activity for adults.
Any child watching Saturday morning TV in the early 90s would have found it impossible to miss the advert for Mr Frosty. Share the excitement with your own kids by helping them make their own icy treats.
This finger-flicking football game actually dates back to 1947, but it's been through a few revisions over the years, from the addition of a green felt table-top pitch to play on, and the chance to buy sets based on your favourite real life football team.
Released in the UK in 1987, the world of the Sylvanian Families started with woodland creatures like rabbits, hedgehogs and mice, before expanding to include other animals like pandas, meerkats and kangeroos. Visit any toy shop today and you'll still find a large range of characters and playsets on display.
Arguably one of the most nostalgia-inducing toys around, Stretch Armstrong was first introduced in 1976. Made from latex rubber and filled with a gelled corn syrup, Stretch can be stretched into lots of different positions before eventually returning back to his original form.
A board game designed to help players discover the identity of their secret admirer, Dream Phone was hugely popular when it came out in the early 1990s. This one is a bit harder to get your hands on – we did find it on Amazon for less than £25, but it's since run out of stock. You can still find a pre-loved version on resale sites like eBay.