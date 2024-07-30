Try these magical Harry Potter games to keep your kids learning over the summer

Games and activities on a Harry Potter themed website could be the perfect solution for merging learning with play this summer.

The school holidays are well underway, and amid concerning reports that kids can lose up to two years off their reading age during the break, it's no wonder parents are worried about keeping their kids' minds occupied over the duration of the school holidays.

According to a survey on behalf of the online home of Harry Potter, wizardingworld.com, 59 per cent of parents say that language and phonetics are some of the most challenging things to teach at home, especially during the summer break - but it turns out that the wizarding world of Harry Potter could be parents' secret weapon to engage their kids in practicing these skills.

As part of the Wizarding World website, there is a dedicated section for kids which is jam-packed with free, interactive games, guides and mores, designed especially for young minds. Children can take their pick from loads of fun games and activities including:

How to pronounce wizarding words - to help them practice their phonics

Character introductions to help them practice their reading skills

Remembrall Rush matching game to help boost memory skills

Quizzes to put their reading comprehension skills to the test

Word games, like Fill in the Blank, to help them practice their language skills

When it comes to pronouncing wizarding words, almost two thirds of parents (63 per cent) have used spells from Harry Potter to help spark their child's interest and enthusiasm in sounding them out, with 'stupefy', 'expecto patronum' and 'expelliarmus' among the most fun for kids to learn, according to the survey.

Speaking of how these games offer learning benefits over the summer, psychologist Honey Langcaster-James says:“This research shows that many parents want to continue to support their children’s learning when they’re not in school, but sometimes they feel overwhelmed by the task. The key to success is to aim for activities that are genuinely fun for children, and which harness their imaginations in unique ways, but at the same time, are pastimes that parents can also enjoy alongside them.

"Even very young children benefit from opportunities to engage with language in unique, exciting and entertaining ways. They develop their earliest reading skills though story time, and as they get a little older, through fiction books, playing games, completing activities and watching things they enjoy."

