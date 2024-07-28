An expert has revealed their tips and tricks to help keep children engaged with reading over the school summer holidays and reduce the impact of 'summer learning loss.'

School's out for summer! Kids are likely delighted as they play with the best outdoor toys all day long and enjoy soaking in the sun. But the six-weeks long summer holidays, according to studies, can leave some children struggling a little when they have to head back to school in September.

That's because, while they're out of the classroom, kids can experience 'summer learning loss,' a phenomenon that describes how some students’ achievement levels decline over the holiday. Research has shown that reading levels are a massive issue when it comes to this learning loss, with some kids loosing up to two years off their reading age during the school summer holidays.

In response to the data, literacy expert Mubin Ahmed, the CEO of Awesome Books has revealed his expert-approved tips to keep children engaged with reading over the break - and shared how reading can improve not just literacy skills, but skills over a large number of subjects. "Reading is more than just a skill; it's a gateway to knowledge, imagination, and critical thinking," he shared. "Regular reading helps children improve their vocabulary, comprehension, and cognitive abilities. It also fosters empathy and a deeper understanding of the world around them."

Tips to get children reading more this summer

1. Create a reading schedule. "Consistency is key," says Ahmed. He recommends carving our a regular time slot each day of the holidays to get kids into a routine, even if it's just 20 minutes of reading time.

2. Set reading goals. "Encourage children to set reading goals, such as finishing a certain number of books or chapters by the end of the holiday," he says. It's so much easier to regularly do something when you feel like you're working towards a bigger goal or achievement.

3. Make reading fun. Ahmed's strategy of creating a book treasure hunt is a uniquely fun way to turn reading into a game. He explains, "Hide books around the house and create a treasure map. Each book found is a new adventure to embark on." Another way to incorporate fun is to, "Organise friendly reading competitions with rewards for milestones achieved," he says.

4. Use technology. Reading doesn't just mean sitting down with a book anymore, there are plenty of ways to engage with literature like e-books and audiobooks that offer a 'change of pace' when kids start to loose interest in reading.

5. Create a reading space. "Designate a cosy corner in your home with good lighting and a selection of books," Ahmed says. Or, on those sunnier days, try throwing a 'reading picnic' to take reading outdoors. "A blanket in the garden or park can create a relaxing reading environment," he added.

6. Lead by example. "Set aside time where the whole family reads together," the expert says. "Children mimic adult behaviour, and seeing you read can inspire them. Talk about what you're reading and share your thoughts. Encourage children to do the same."

Keeping kids entertained over the school summer holidays doesn't have to be daunting. There are plenty of entertaining things to do with kids, including making use of free National Trust tickets to have a budget-friendly day out.