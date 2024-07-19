How long is the school summer holiday in the UK?
How long schools are close for summer varies by region so here's everything you need to know
Just how long is the school summer holiday in the UK? It depends on which part of the UK you're in, so let's break it down region by region to help you prepare for the summer ahead.
Between planning family holidays, arranging holiday childcare, and organising family days out, getting your head around exactly how long the school summer holidays last is crucial. Having a clear sense of when schools break up for summer and how long schools are closed for the summer holidays is also key to ensuring you have the resources and energy for entertaining kids during those long summer weeks.
With August just around the corner, some children are already halfway through their summer break, while others are just starting. So, how long are the school summer holidays in the UK?
How long is the UK school summer holiday?
The amount of time that kids get off school for the summer holidays in the UK depends on where they go to school because local councils and educational authorities set the school term dates for their region. This means schools in England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland run to different calendars.
Broadly speaking, school summer holidays in the UK last for between six and eight weeks, depending on the region in which the school is based, as well as what type of school it is. The specific dates vary greatly.
England
In England, the school summer holidays typically last six weeks. They usually begin in the third or fourth week of July and end in the first week of September. However, exact dates can vary by region, as local education authorities set the school term dates. For instance, schools in the South of England might start their summer break slightly later than those in the North.
Wales
Welsh schools also get a six-week summer holiday, starting in the last week of July and ending in the first week of September. Exact dates can vary by region.
Scotland
Scottish schools follow a different educational system and break up earlier for summer, usually in late June. In Scotland, school holidays last around six weeks, finishing in mid-August.
Northern Ireland
In Northern Ireland, the summer holidays are longer, lasting eight weeks from early July to late August. This extended break is due to the shorter half-term breaks during the school year and the lack of a half-term break in the summer term.
School summer holidays in 2024
In 2024, most state schools in the UK will have a six-week summer holiday.
Occasionally, the holidays can last seven weeks, as seen in 2020 due to the combination of a leap year and the tradition of the new school term starting on a Monday. The length of the summer holiday can also differ for independent schools and academies, which set their term dates.
Check your local council's website or the individual school's website, newsletter or social media accounts for the most precise term dates and holiday information. Here are some helpful links for each region of the UK:
Why are school holidays so long?
There are several theories as to why school summer holidays are so long. One is that children historically took a break during the summer months to help their families with agricultural responsibilities. Others say the six-week summer holiday was made popular by educational reformer, Horace Mann, who advocated for a long summer break from school for the wellbeing of pupils and teachers. Another possibility is that long school holidays were originally established in hot countries to give staff and students respite from the heat.
Heidi is a seasoned parenting journalist with over 15 years of experience. She has contributed to numerous UK national newspapers, including The Guardian, The Times, and The Telegraph. Her work has also appeared in a variety of print and digital magazines, such as Psychologies and Mother & Baby, where she was Shopping Editor for six years. In this role, she specialised in consumer features, including buying guides and baby gear reviews. Heidi is also mum to two teenage sons and a ten-year-old daughter.
