Trust me, this Really Real Puppy toy set will be a big hit with your kids - here's why

I tested the Little Live Pets Really Real Puppy - here's how I got on, and why it was a big hit with my four year old nephew.

The Really Real Puppy is an interactive pet for kids that moves and makes noises when it's petted or fed. There are two breeds available: Patches the Beagle (which I tested) and Luna the Samoyed. While there might only be a couple of options, each one has a different combination of eye colours, collar colours and birthmarks. The Really Real Puppy is suitable for children from the age of four upwards and are priced at £59.99.

Whether you are looking for a birthday present, or a great toy for Christmas, this is definitely a worthwhile option to consider.

Packaging and set up

Little Live Pets Really Real Puppy

The Really Real Puppy toy is securely packaged in a cardboard half sleeve, which is great from a recycling point of view. There were only six pieces of plastic - including two plastic ties on the carrier, and four small plastic tags securing the plush toy's paws to the cardboard. All other ties were paper.

You'll need scissors to cut through the ties, and some are easier to get the scissors through than others.

Once the packaging is removed, you'll need to open the Velcro slot on the puppy's stomach, which is where the battery compartment is located and flip the switch from 0 to I.

What's included in the packaging?

Puppy with batteries included

A carrier, with handle, that converts into a bed when the upper part is removed

Bottle

Adoption certificate

Instruction manual.

(Image credit: Future)

What's the Really Real Puppy like to play with?

As soon as you flip the switch into the on position, the puppy starts to make realistic noises and opens and closes it's eyes. The toy has two sensors (one in the head and one in the back) and two buttons (one in the nose and one on the mouth) that prompt any number of the 60+ realistic sound effects. For example, when you use the bottle to press the mouth button, the puppy will close its eyes and you'll hear suction sounds, and when you stroke its back, you'll hear cute little whimpers and barks. Lie the puppy on its side, and after a few seconds, it'll close its eyes and make little snoring sounds.

I especially loved how the puppy has slightly weighted paws and head - it makes it feel much more substantial that a standard stuffed animal. This weight further adds to the realistic features, which kids will love.

The puppy is really soft to stroke, and I really liked that, while it's predominantly fluffy, there are a couple of other textures for little hands to explore - including velvety ears, and plastic pads on the paws.

(Image credit: Future)

When I first showed it to my four year old nephew, Max, he wasn't immediately enamoured, but once I turned it on and he heard the realistic sound effects he was really engaged. He was instantly curious about what actions of his would trigger which noises and he loved passing it around the rest of the family to encourage them to cuddle it. When the puppy closed its eyes, he also instructed us to all talk quietly so we wouldn't wake it up and he gently put it in its bed. For a little boy who loves dinosaurs and sharks, it was lovely to see his nurturing side come to the fore.

While I found it a little distracting that you can hear the mechanics of the eyes opening and closing, this didn't phase Max in the slightest. The only other thing that would make this toy even better, would be the inclusion of a few more accessories to play with, like a food bowl or brush, to extend the play options.

Is the Really Real Puppy worth the money?

With a price tag of £60, this is definitely not a budget buy, however I think the price tag is justified for the interactivity possibilities on offer here. While it's suitable for kids age four and older, I think this is a toy that will hold appeal for older ages too - in fact, my nine year old goddaughter spotted it in my 'to be reviewed' pile on a visit to my house, and she was besotted too.

Every part of this toy set feels like good quality too - there's also nothing flimsy about the carrier, especially the connections where the lid attaches to the bed base. Although a couple of additional accessories would be a brilliant bonus.

