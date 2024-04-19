Best interactive pets for kids: 15 gift ideas for children of all ages

From Furbys to robot dogs, and puppies to geckos, we round up the best interactive pets for kids. Even though we have included interactive pets in our round up of the best toys for six-year-olds, they actually make great toys for kids of all ages, teaching emotional intelligence, empathy and responsibility, while also instilling nurturing skills. Fostering these characteristics is hugely important, especially if your child wants a real pet, or you plan on introducing one into the family at a later date.

Interactive pets aren't a new concept, there are a few on this list that are classic toys that have been around for years. But advances in technology means that there are more interactive pets than ever to choose from.

For this list, we've chosen our favourites based on our in-depth experience and product knowledge, customer reviews and the bestsellers. Our selection is suitable for a variety of ages ranges, with prices from £9.99 to £66.99.

15 interactive pets for kids

Little Live Pets | Scruff-A-Luvs Cutie Cuts - Lil' Snippers. Plush Rescue Pet. Cut Fur, Reveal, Groom With Comb, & Display With Backpack Packaging.
1. Little Live Pets Scruff-a-Luvs Cutie Cuts Lil Snippers

Age suitability: 5+

If you're on the lookout for a great gift, then check out Cutie Cuts Lil' Snippers. These little fluff balls need a bit of TLC - use the special kid-friendly scissors to cut away the excess fur and give them a groom to reveal the adorable pet underneath.

Cookeez Makery Cinnamon Treatz Oven - what's included
2. Cookeez Makery Cinnamon Treatz Oven

Age suitability: 5+

Make a dough, then bake it in this colourful oven to create your very own adorable and sweet-smelling interactive pet. Who will you bake - Cinnamon Pooch, Fondant Feline or Strawberry Swirl the rabbit? Read our Cookeez Makery review to find out more.

Purple Furby

3. Purple Furby

Age suitability: 6+

Originally released in the late 1990s, the iconic Furby has had somewhat of a resurgence. The curious little creature responds to hugs and pats on the head, has five voice-activated modes and over 600 phrases, jokes and songs to the delight of kids everywhere. Check out Furblets for a more budget-friendly option.

Bitzee, Interactive Toy Digital Pet and Case With 15 Animals Inside, Virtual Electronic Pets React to Touch, Kids’ Toys for Girls and Boys
4. Bitzee Interactive Toy Digital Pet

Age suitability: 5+

A bestselling interactive pet, Bitzee is a digital pet that reacts to swipes, tilts and touch. Each Bitzee starts as a baby, and needs to be fed, played with and rocked to sleep to help them grow into an adult, and the more you play, the more Bitzees you can collect.

Little Live Pets My Puppy's Home
5. Little Live Pets My Puppy's Home Playset

Age suitability: 5+

This puppy toy is more than just fun, it'll help boost a child's problem solving skills too as they assemble the dog house. Then their imaginations can run wild as they discover paw prints, and enjoy the magical surprise puppy reveal.

Bandai Tamagotchi Original Dreamy Shell | Tamagotchi Original Cyber Pet 90s Adults and Kids Toy With Chain | Retro Virtual Pets Are Great Boys and Girls Toys or Gifts for Ages 8+
6. Bandai Tamagotchi Original Dreamy Shell

Age suitability: 8+

This electronic interactive pet was huge in the 90s and you can still buy them today, in a variety of colours and designs. Owners will need to feed them, play with them, clean up after them, care for them when they are poorly and even discipline them!

Pets Alive Pooping Puppies by Zuru, Husky, Real Pet Dog Puppy, Play Soft Toy, Developmental Nurturing Plush, Color Change Unboxing, Interactive Electronic Pet Puppy, Ages 3+ (husky)
7. Pets Alive Pooping Puppies

Age suitability: 3+

There are three pooping puppies to collect, including a husky, a dalmatian and a pug. Squeeze the puppy's ear to hear it bark, and feed it bones to satisfy its appetite. But what goes in, must come out. And we all know kids love gross-sounding stuff!

Little Live Pets Mama Surprise Minis: Lil' Bunny
8. Little Live Pets Mama Surprise Minis: Lil' Bunny

Age suitability: 5+

Another bestseller, this mini version of the larger Mama Surprise sets, features a mini bunny who needs looking after. Better still, she's expecting baby bunnies! And kids will love to repeat the surprise baby reveal again and again.

Furreal Friends Furreal Wag-A-Lots Kitty
9. FurReal Friends FurReal Wag-A-Lots Kitty

Age suitability: 4+

This interactive feline friend has a wagging tail, can be taken for a walk around the house (where she exhibits realistic feline movements), and will meow, purr and even emit 'mew-sical' sound effects.

Lets Go Gecko - Pink | Your Hurrying Scurrying Best Friend | Interactive Walking Pet Gecko With Over 50 Lights and Sounds | for Kids Aged 3+
10. Animagic Let's Go Gecko

Age suitability: 3+

With more than 50 light and sound effects, this is the perfect interactive pet for reptile fans. It has two walking speeds as well as a dance mode, and its eyes light up with five different colours to convey different emotions.

Dog-E Interactive Robot Dog With Colourful Led Lights, 200+ Sounds & Reactions, App Connected (ages 6+), White
11. MINTiD DOG-E Robotic Dog

Age suitability: 6+

Through a special 'minting' process, Dog-E comes 'alive' and reveals a unique combination of lights, sounds, and personality traits. With 200+ sounds and reactions. You can use the app to teach it tricks and it can learn your name.

Vtech Hope the Rainbow Husky, Interactive Soft Toy for Children, Soft Plush for Sensory Play, Cute Dog Plush Toy for Girls and Boys Aged 3 + Years, English Version
12. Vtech Hope the Rainbow Husky

Age suitability: 3+

Cute, colourful and oh-so-soft, Hope the Rainbow Husky can move and talk, and she'll let you know if she's poorly or injured. Luckily, she comes with a syringe, thermometer, bone treat and recovery collar so her new owner can make her feel better.

Robo Alive Dino Wars Mega-Rex by Zuru, Dinosaur Battle, Boys 4-8, Realistic Walking, Gaint T-Rex With Armor and Battling Weapons, Electronic Toy Dinosaur, 30 Cm (t-Rex)
13. Robo Alive Dino Wars Mega-Rex

Age suitability: 3+

Brave dino wranglers will love this walking, roaring, head-rearing T-Rex. It's also battle ready, with real firing weapons and body armour. This is not a pet for the faint of heart, but would go down a treat with those for whom a puppy is too tame.

Animagic Axolotl Blue (12l)
14. Animagic Let's Glo Axolotl

Age suitability: 4+

If aquatic pals are more your thing, then this interactive axolotl, with its squishy texture, stretchy tentacles and fun water-activated features is a great buy. Pop it in water to watch it glow. You can even buy it its own aquarium!

Fingerlings 2023 New Interactive Baby Monkey Reacts to Touch – 70+ Sounds & Reactions – Leo (blue)
15. Fingerlings Interactive Baby Monkey

Age suitability: 5+

An interactive monkey that reacts to touch thanks to sensors on their head, mouth and tummy, Fingerlings have more than 70 sounds and reactions for kids to enjoy. They can grip on to your finger, be shaken and flipped upside down to illicit more fun reactions.

Why are interactive pets good for children?

Interactive pets make great gifts for children as they really tap into imaginative play which is an important type of play for their development. GoodtoKnow expert panellist Dr Amanda Gummer explains: "Allowing children to engage in imaginative play and explore different scenarios, enhances their creativity and emotional intelligence."

These types of toys can also be enjoyed solo, which can be really beneficial in helping a child grow in their independence, practice their decision-making and concentration skills. Interactive pets can also help your child develop their nurturing side, and help expose them to the responsibilities that comes with real-life pet ownership.

For more interactive toys, check out our Tonies guide or our pick of the best mix and make toys. You can also take a look at this year's top toys to see the newest toys on the block.

