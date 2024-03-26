9 of the best mix and make toys that make perfect gifts when you have no idea what to buy

You can be forgiven if you're not familiar with the wave of mix and make toys that are making a splash right now, after all, there are so many choices on the market. Those with newborns are probably much more interested in the best sensory toys or interactive books, while those with older children are probably in no doubt about what toys they are interested in.

But if you've landed here because you've got to buy a present for a child and have no idea what to buy, then we've got you covered. The mix and make toys on this list are suitable for a range of ages from age five and upwards, with many a perfect toy for a six year old, and are priced from just £9.99 up to an RRP of £90.

Mix and make toys tend to offer various types of play - there is usually a element of experiment or mixing of ingredients, followed by a particular process or action to spark their imagination, before a mystery reveal of another toy inside. Take the Cookeez Makery Baked Treatz Oven playset, for example. Kids will need to mix together a dough, and form it into a mold, before putting it into the play oven, turning the timer dial, and waiting before opening the oven to discover a plush and sweet-smelling interactive toy inside. You can find out how this works in our Cookeez Makery review.

While the benefits of mix and make toys could vary depending on which toy you choose, they tend to spark a child's creativity and imagination, especially when a mystery reveal is involved, help to teach them delayed gratification, and hone their problem-solving skills as they try to figure out how the mechanics of the toy works.

Some elements of these toys may be single use, such as specific ingredients, but on the whole, they are easy and tempting to play with again and again. Take a look at our top picks of the best mix and make toys below.

9 excellent mix and make toys

Cookeez Makery

Age range: 5+

Cookeez Makery is an adorable collection of mix and make toys with broad appeal. For the oven playsets, you mix the ingredients for form a dough, which is then put in a mold then placed in the oven. Once the door is closed, you turn the dial timer and wait 90 seconds. Once you hear the ding, you open the oven door and discover a warm and deliciously-scented interactive toy which has appeared as if by magic.

The Toasty Treatz set doesn't involve any dough making or baking, but there's still a satisfying surprise reveal and your toasty toy smells scent-sational!

Cookeez Makery Cinnamon Treatz Oven Check Amazon £30 at Amazon One of two oven playsets in the Cookeez Makery range, with this Cinnamon Treatz set, kids will be thrilled to discover whether they have baked a Cinnamon Pooch, Fondant Feline or Strawberry Swirl interactive pet.







Cookeez Makery Toasty Treatz Check Amazon £9.99 at Very For something a little more budget friendly, try this Toasty Treatz set where little ones can toast one of 12 characters, including Panda Au Chocolate, Unicorn Tart or the rare Bluebunny Waffle.



Cookeez Makery Baked Treatz Oven Check Amazon £29.99 at Amazon Although the oven playsets work in exactly the same way, they have different colourways and feature different characters to bake. This one offers a surprise between Barky Bun, Ciacatta Bake or Wheatney Bunny.









Beast Labs

Age range: 5+

Immersive and entertaining, Beast Labs is great mix and make toy for kids. As well as a mystery reveal, it's got some cracking noise and visual effects, including mist, too. The refills aren't cheap, but when we tested it out (look out for our review, coming soon), we ran it with just water, and it was just as thrilling as the first time. You could even get creative and add your own ingredients. But once the bio-mist component runs out, it's probably worth buying a refill set, as that's a huge part of the magic.

Beast Lab Shark Beast Creator Was £89.99, now £44.99 at Amazon Kids turn scientist with Beast Labs, conducting an experiment to create a beast to help save the world. But will they create Havoc Hammerhead or Mayhem Megashark? You'll have to play to find out. Beast Lab Exclusive Reptile Playset Was £90, now £60 at Argos If sharks aren't your thing, then there's a reptile version too, which is exclusive to Argos. Complete the oozy and fizzy experiment to create one of two reptiles, Chaos Cobra or Carnage Croc. Beast Lab Bio Mist and Experiment Refill Pack £12.99 at Very Each Beast Lab Includes a set of single-use ingredients, and while you can run the experiment without them, there might come a time when you need to restock (especially if the cool and immersive bio-mist runs out).

Magic Mixies

Age range: 5+

For a really magical touch to spark their imagination, then toys from the Magic Mixies range are well worth considering. From potion making to summoning a genie, these toys are super-engaging and can be played with time and time again.

Magic Mixies Pixlings £19.99 at Amazon Kids will adore adding the magical ingredients and mixing their potions before saying 'Magicus Mixus' and watching a Pixling doll magically appear in the bottle. No wonder it's an Amazon bestseller!



Magic Mixies Magical Gem Surprise Fire Magic Cauldron £18.75 at Amazon A variation on the mix and make toy theme, this Magic Mixies toy involves adding 'Bubble 'N' Fizz Dust', and water (using a magic wand) to the cauldron, and watching it fizz, before revealing your plush Mixie toy and magic gem ring. Magic Mixies Magic Genie Lamp Was £59.99, now £19.99 at Very It's got mist, 60 different lights, sounds and reactions, and it's shaped like a genie lamp. Need we say more? Players have to awaken the Genie to create a magic ring, and complete a set of challenges before the magical Genie Mixie reveals itself.

For other toys that make great gifts, check out our picks of the best dinosaur toys, the best Frozen toys, and this year's top toys for some inspiration.