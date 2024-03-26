9 of the best mix and make toys that make perfect gifts when you have no idea what to buy
The best mix and make toys combine creativity, mystery and a touch of magic for an engaging play experience that is guaranteed to spark any child's imagination
You can be forgiven if you're not familiar with the wave of mix and make toys that are making a splash right now, after all, there are so many choices on the market. Those with newborns are probably much more interested in the best sensory toys or interactive books, while those with older children are probably in no doubt about what toys they are interested in.
But if you've landed here because you've got to buy a present for a child and have no idea what to buy, then we've got you covered. The mix and make toys on this list are suitable for a range of ages from age five and upwards, with many a perfect toy for a six year old, and are priced from just £9.99 up to an RRP of £90.
Mix and make toys tend to offer various types of play - there is usually a element of experiment or mixing of ingredients, followed by a particular process or action to spark their imagination, before a mystery reveal of another toy inside. Take the Cookeez Makery Baked Treatz Oven playset, for example. Kids will need to mix together a dough, and form it into a mold, before putting it into the play oven, turning the timer dial, and waiting before opening the oven to discover a plush and sweet-smelling interactive toy inside. You can find out how this works in our Cookeez Makery review.
While the benefits of mix and make toys could vary depending on which toy you choose, they tend to spark a child's creativity and imagination, especially when a mystery reveal is involved, help to teach them delayed gratification, and hone their problem-solving skills as they try to figure out how the mechanics of the toy works.
Some elements of these toys may be single use, such as specific ingredients, but on the whole, they are easy and tempting to play with again and again. Take a look at our top picks of the best mix and make toys below.
9 excellent mix and make toys
Cookeez Makery
Age range: 5+
Cookeez Makery is an adorable collection of mix and make toys with broad appeal. For the oven playsets, you mix the ingredients for form a dough, which is then put in a mold then placed in the oven. Once the door is closed, you turn the dial timer and wait 90 seconds. Once you hear the ding, you open the oven door and discover a warm and deliciously-scented interactive toy which has appeared as if by magic.
GoodtoKnow Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
The Toasty Treatz set doesn't involve any dough making or baking, but there's still a satisfying surprise reveal and your toasty toy smells scent-sational!
One of two oven playsets in the Cookeez Makery range, with this Cinnamon Treatz set, kids will be thrilled to discover whether they have baked a Cinnamon Pooch, Fondant Feline or Strawberry Swirl interactive pet.
For something a little more budget friendly, try this Toasty Treatz set where little ones can toast one of 12 characters, including Panda Au Chocolate, Unicorn Tart or the rare Bluebunny Waffle.
Beast Labs
Age range: 5+
Immersive and entertaining, Beast Labs is great mix and make toy for kids. As well as a mystery reveal, it's got some cracking noise and visual effects, including mist, too. The refills aren't cheap, but when we tested it out (look out for our review, coming soon), we ran it with just water, and it was just as thrilling as the first time. You could even get creative and add your own ingredients. But once the bio-mist component runs out, it's probably worth buying a refill set, as that's a huge part of the magic.
Kids turn scientist with Beast Labs, conducting an experiment to create a beast to help save the world. But will they create Havoc Hammerhead or Mayhem Megashark? You'll have to play to find out.
If sharks aren't your thing, then there's a reptile version too, which is exclusive to Argos. Complete the oozy and fizzy experiment to create one of two reptiles, Chaos Cobra or Carnage Croc.
Magic Mixies
Age range: 5+
For a really magical touch to spark their imagination, then toys from the Magic Mixies range are well worth considering. From potion making to summoning a genie, these toys are super-engaging and can be played with time and time again.
Kids will adore adding the magical ingredients and mixing their potions before saying 'Magicus Mixus' and watching a Pixling doll magically appear in the bottle. No wonder it's an Amazon bestseller!
A variation on the mix and make toy theme, this Magic Mixies toy involves adding 'Bubble 'N' Fizz Dust', and water (using a magic wand) to the cauldron, and watching it fizz, before revealing your plush Mixie toy and magic gem ring.
For other toys that make great gifts, check out our picks of the best dinosaur toys, the best Frozen toys, and this year's top toys for some inspiration.
Sarah is GoodtoKnow’s Consumer Writer & Money Editor and is passionate about helping mums save money wherever they can - whether that's spending wisely on toys and kidswear or keeping on top of the latest news around childcare costs, child benefit, the motherhood penalty. A writer, journalist and editor with more than 15 years' experience, Sarah is all about the latest toy trends and is always on the look out for toys for her nephew or Goddaughters so that she remains one of their favourite grown ups. When not writing about money or best buys, Sarah can be found hanging out with her rockstar dog Pepsi, getting opinionated about a movie or learning British Sign Language.
-
-
Half of Gen Z say their parents 'don't take my mental health concerns seriously', research shows - here are 3 ways to help support older children
With research showing that half of teens and young adults feel their parents don't take their mental health concerns seriously, we share how you can show your support.
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
Struggling to get through to your teen? Dr Becky shares simple trick to encourage teenagers to take your advice
You're not alone in struggling to get through to your teen, but this simple trick may help
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
6 best Tonies for preschoolers (perfect for independent play), including the brand new Blippi Tonie
As Tonies launches new Blippi character, we share our 6 favourite Tonies for preschoolers
By Sarah Handley Published
-
Seen one baby sleeping bag, seen them all? Nope, the Ickle Bubba Sleep Bag impressed us - here's why
The Ickle Bubba Sleep Bag is a high quality sleeping bag with a stylish pattern suitable for babies aged 6-18 months.
By Heidi Scrimgeour Published
-
Is this travel crib tucked in a changing bag the perfect solution for busy parents on the go? We found out...
The Bizzy Growin Pod is a baby changing bag that converts into a travel cot for daytime naps.
By Kathryn Williams Published
-
Cookeez Makery is so much more than a one hit wonder, it's the toy I wish I had as a kid - here's why
We test the Cookeez Makery Baked Treatz Oven playset and explain why we think it's one of the best toys around
By Sarah Handley Published
-
Best interactive books for babies and toddlers - 9 tried-and-tested collections that get our seal of approval
After putting the best interactive books through their paces, these are the collections we would recommend to any parent
By Sarah Handley Published
-
15 best stacking and nesting toys for babies and toddlers - and why your little one loves them so much
As well as being a great form of play, the best stacking and nesting toys are key for your infant's development too
By Sarah Handley Published
-
Functional and stylish? The SnüzPod Studio is a beautiful bedside crib - with wheels
We put the SnüzPod Studio to the test before it even hit shop floors - and its striking design is perfect for contemporary living
By Kathryn Williams Published
-
9 of the best escape room games for teenagers to outsmart, outwit and break free
From puzzles to plot-twists, get the whole family together and dive into the thrilling world of escape room games for teenagers
By Daniella Gray Published