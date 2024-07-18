5 most valuable vintage Lego sets, according to a Lego expert - do you own one?
These vintage Lego sets could be worth serious cash - here's what to do if you have one at home
If you have any of these vintage LEGO sets knocking around in the loft, they could be worth thousands of pounds.
Like with most things, if you have something old, rare and in good condition, then it could be worth some serious cash. And toys are no exception. While the best toys of the 90s are possibly not yet old enough to be worth much, it's highly likely that they could grow in value over the coming years. If you have any rare toys, like certain Happy Meal toys or Power Rangers, in decent condition, and if you have space and can store them effectively, they could be worth holding on to.
When it comes to Lego, the story is no different - certain sets can be worth a big chunk of cash too. Lego expert Ant Robinson from Madbricks, shares the sought-after vintage Lego sets that could hold serious value, saying: "Vintage Lego sets hold a special place in the hearts of collectors and can be worth a substantial amount of money. By understanding the factors that influence their value and identifying key vintage sets, you can uncover the hidden treasures in your collection. Whether you decide to keep them for sentimental reasons or sell them for a profit, the world of vintage Lego offers endless opportunities for discovery and investment."
Vintage Lego sets and how much they are worth
- Town Plan (1955): This is one of the earliest Lego sets ever. Complete sets in good condition can fetch several thousand pounds. Estimated value: £3,000-5,000.
- Castle (1978): The first Lego Castle set, often referred to as the "Yellow Castle," is a highly sought-after collector's item. Estimated value: £1,200-1,800.
- Galaxy Explorer (1979): This iconic space-themed set is highly sought-after by vintage Lego collectors. Estimated value: £800-1,200.
- Monorail Transport System (1987): This rare set is a favourite amongst enthusiasts. Estimated value: around £1,500.
- Legoland Train (1966): This is one of the earliest train sets produced by Lego. Estimated value: £2,500-3,500.
Why is vintage Lego so popular?
The rarity and exclusivity of a vintage Lego set is a large portion of its appeal, especially for collectors who pride themselves on owning scarce and sought-after items. Some can also hold particular historical significance, as Lego expert Ant Robinson, explains: "Early Lego sets mark the evolution of the brand and showcase the ingenuity of Lego designs from decades past."
There's also the nostalgia factor. For many, Lego reminds them of their childhood, and can make people long for a simpler time, or moments spent with loved ones who may no longer be here.
What influences the value of vintage Lego?
- Condition: Complete sets, including manuals are more valuable than those that may be missing key pieces. Unopened sets in original packaging are especially valuable as they are incredibly rare.
- Age: in general, the older the set (especially if it is in good condition), the more valuable it is.
- Rarity: Sets that were released as limited editions or those with unique pieces are worth more than other sets.
- Theme: Sets from popular themes or significant series tend to be more sought after by collectors.
- Historical Importance: Sets that represent milestones in Lego’s history or are firsts in their category (the first Technic set, for example) can be highly valuable.
What to do if you think you have some rare Lego at home
If you think you might have some valuable vintage Lego at home, then you might want to find out how much it's worth. You can use sites like BrickLink, BrickPicker and eBay to have a look and see what similar sets are selling for to get a sense of their current market value. It's also worth inspecting the condition of your sets too. If there are pieces missing or damaged, then the value will likely be reduced.
If you're considering selling your vintage Lego, then it's worth making contact with collectors or forums (you can try social media too) to speak with collectors to gather more information. You could also ask collectors to point you in the right direction of getting a professional appraisal if you think you might have something especially valuable on your hands.
