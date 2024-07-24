Nation's top 10 favourite games to play on holiday revealed, according to a new survey

Family-friendly UNO is the nation's favourite game to play on holiday, according to a new survey.

When you head on holiday with the kids, it's unlikely you'll be taking a stash of the best kids toys of 2024 with you in your hand luggage, but as many parents know, you'll definitely need some fun games in your arsenal if you're heading away on your hols. While experts have shared their recommended travel toys for kids, and parents we spoke to recommended these life-saver holiday toys, it might be worth adding a couple of these top games into your suitcase too.

According to a survey of 2,000 adults commissioned by The Entertainer, family-friendly card game UNO is the nation's favourite game to play on holiday, followed by Scrabble and Monopoly. If we take the survey results as representative of the nation as a whole, more than 10 million Brits count UNO as their favourite game to play on holiday.

Brits reveal their favourite holiday games

And we can see why UNO nabs the top spot - not only is it quick to learn and easy enough for the whole family to play, it encourages a bit of competitive spirit, and is compact and light enough to easily fit into hand luggage. It's also perfect for filling any amount of time you have to spare - a quick game while you're waiting for some bad weather to pass, or a tournament to see who in your family can take the crown as UNO champion. Mum-of-one Jenny says: "We're never without UNO when we go on holiday. We've played it on the plane, on the beach, everywhere. When my son was little, my husband and I would play it in the evenings while George slept next to us, but now George is bigger, he can join in too. Even when we've gone on holiday with my sister and her kids, we can leave the kids to play it, while the grown ups chat."

Board games also proved popular with holiday goers, with Scrabble, Monopoly and Trivial Pursuit rounding out the top four holiday games according to the survey. Super child-friendly games like Dobble, Jenga and Connect 4 also made the cut, offering a great way to keep kids entertained during any holiday downtime.

With a card game taking the top spot, The Entertainer's research also delved into what the most popular games you can play with a standard deck of cards, with Rummy taking the top spot. Rummy is a points-based game and can be played with two to six players, making it perfect for chilled nights on holiday. Kid-friendly Snap and Chase the Ace made the cut, as did solo game Solitaire.



