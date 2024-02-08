He's been around for more than 120 years, but these 6 new games are giving Peter Rabbit a renewed lease of life

It's been more than 120 years since the iconic book was first published in 1901, but the enduring popularity of Beatrix Potter's mischievous bunny, Peter Rabbit, shows no sign of waning, especially when you consider that two million of the original The Tale of Peter Rabbit sell globally each year. Books, toys and plushies inspired by Peter Rabbit and friends are still hugely popular with children (in fact, one of this year's top toys is Peter Rabbit-themed). There is also reportedly a third Peter Rabbit feature film in the works.

Tapping into this love of Peter Rabbit, Orchard Toys, which is renowned for its fun and learning games for kids, has launched six brand new games in The World of Peter Rabbit collection - inspired by Beatrix Potter's most beloved character. This is Orchard Toys first licenced collaboration - bringing the iconic literary character to life in fun and educational ways.

The collection creates new ways for families to engage with the story of Peter Rabbit through imaginative play and learning, while supporting their child's development. With games suitable for children aged 18 months old and over, as well as helping your child develop their cognitive and fine motor skills, these new games are also a great way to introduce your child to Peter Rabbit and friends, which can then spread out into story time. The games are priced at between £10 and £12 and are available from a selection of retailers (more on that below).



Fish and Count £10 at Amazon Age: 3+ Kids will love learning to count with the help of Peter Rabbit and friends, as they try to catch as many fish as possible. This game helps to encourage number recognition and counting, while introducing little ones to the world of Peter Rabbit.

Don’t Wake Mr. McGregor! £12 at Amazon Age: 4+ This fun board game tasks players with collecting as many fruit and vegetables as possible, without waking Mr McGregor. Suitable for the whole family, this game teaches children about fair play and can help them improve their counting skills too. 4-in-a-box Puzzles £10 at Amazon Age: 3+ This set of four puzzles features characters from the world of Peter Rabbit and what they get upto in the different seasons. The set includes a 12, 16, 18 and 24 piece puzzle, and the pieces are chunky and wipe clean making them perfect for little ones' hands.

Rabbit Race £10 at Amazon Age: 3+ This engaging matching and memory game is hugely fun for little ones, and a great introduction to Peter Rabbit and friends if they are not yet familiar with Beatrix Potter's characters. Players need to match cards to move along the burrow, watching out for the flower pot (and Mr McGregor) along the way. Veg Patch Lotto £12 at Amazon Age: 3+ Another fun memory and matching game, players need to fill their wheelbarrow with fruit and veggies before anyone else to win, and before Mr McGregor builds his scarecrow! Kids will love the adorable illustrations on the sturdy cards that can withstand even the most excitable of little fingers.



Heads and Tails £10 at Amazon Age: 18m+ A great game for helping toddlers develop their matching, memory and social skills, the wipe-clean cards in the Heads and Tails game are perfect for tiny hands. Little ones will learn to match the heads and tails of fan-favourite Peter Rabbit characters, and have fun doing it!





Where can you buy The World of Peter Rabbit collection?

You can buy the whole set of Peter Rabbit themed games from the Orchard Toys website, where you can get free UK mainland delivery when you spend more than £30 (otherwise it's £3.95. If you like to shop on Amazon, you buy all of the games there, with free next day delivery for Prime Members (click on the pictures above to go to Amazon). A couple of the games are available on the JoJo Maman Bébé website, alongside an adorable selection of Peter Rabbit themed clothes and toys. You can also buy all six games in the collection from Jarrolds department store.

What skills to these games promote?

It's important to encourage different types of play with your child to support their development. Competitive play, which's driven by friendly rivalry, is a great way to teach your child valuable skills such as taking turns and being a 'good loser'. It can also help grow your child's confidence in their abilities and help develop their emotional regulation. These games have that in bucket loads.

Beyond that, games in this range will also help to grow your child's number recognition and counting skills and memory, while the characters featured in these games will get their imaginations going and inspire their creativity.

