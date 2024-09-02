Yoto launches Harry Potter cards in response to huge demand - and they're available now
Kids can finally listening to their favourite Harry Potter stories, ready by Stephen Fry, on their Yoto audio players
Calling all Yoto users - your prayers have been answered, as the Harry Potter series has been added to the card offering.
We're sure we don't need to explain the enduring appeal of Harry Potter - the books were bestsellers, the films blockbusters, and there's also a new TV series in the works. Harry and friends have also been keeping kids learning over the school holidays.
And now, all 124 hours of the beloved magical saga, narrated by the legendary Stephen Fry are now available for the Yoto player. Released on 29 August 2024, the Harry Potter series is available to buy on the Yoto website, with individual cards starting at £17.99, and bundles starting at £47.99.
Suitable for kids aged seven and above, the cards were released in response to huge demand from parents and kids. Ben Drury, Co-Founder and CEO of Yoto, says: "Ever since Yoto’s launch in 2020, we’ve received a constant stream of emails, DMs, letters and comments, crying out for the Harry Potter series on Yoto. Our vision for Yoto has always been to be the best children’s audio platform in the world, so having Harry’s iconic adventures in our catalogue is a huge moment for us. We know that incredible audio has the ability to unlock children’s imaginations, much like the Harry Potter series has done for nearly three decades.”
Individual cards
- Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, £17.99, run time 8hrs 26mins
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, £17.99, run time 9hrs 43mins
- Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, £17.99, run time 12hrs 3mins
- Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, £32.99, run time 20hrs 55mins
- Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, £32.99, run time 29hrs 2mins
- Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, £32.99, run time 20hrs 31mins
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, £32.99, run time 24hrs
Bundles
- Harry Potter: The Complete Collection, £164.99, run time 124hrs 40mins (7 cards)
- Harry Potter: Books 1-3, £47.99, run time 30hrs 12mins (3 cards)
- Harry Potter: Books 4-7, £119.99, run time 94hrs 28mins (4 cards)
To make the launch feel even more special, the Harry Potter cards are the first Yoto cards to feature foil and texture effects in their design - I was sent a sneaky peek of the first three cards and they are stunning - the images of the cards on the website look pretty cool, but after seeing them in person, those pictures don't do these cards justice. The illustrations are incredible detailed, instantly recognisable and the foiled lettering makes them feel really special. I showed my Potter-mad Goddaughters, Ella (nine) and Mara (six), and they thought they were amazing and 'our favourite cards out of all our cards'.
Jessica Tarrant, Content Director at Yoto, adds: “As our biggest and most-requested launch to date, we’ve worked magic touches into every part of this much-anticipated release, including creating over 200 custom chapter pixel images and introducing our first-ever embossed and foiled cards, adding a tactile element that will make the experience even more special for Harry Potter fans. These beautifully crafted cards are not only a gateway to spellbinding adventures but are also cherished collectibles that children will treasure.”
The cards are designed to work seamlessly with the Yoto Player 3rd Generation and Yoto Mini (2024 Edition), as well as through the free Yoto app.
For more on popular audio players, we also reviewed the Toniebox, and did a thorough comparison of the Yoto and Tonie audio players to help you choose the right one for your family.
Sarah is GoodtoKnow’s Consumer Writer & Money Editor - which means she writes about everything from this year's top toys and the newest toy releases, to discounts on days out and childcare costs. Sarah is passionate about helping mums save money wherever they can - whether that's spending wisely on the right toys and kidswear or keeping on top of the latest news around child benefit, the motherhood penalty. A writer, journalist and editor with more than 15 years' experience, Sarah is all about the latest toy trends and is always on the look out for toys for her nephew or Goddaughters so that she remains one of their favourite grown ups. When not writing about money or best buys, Sarah can be found hanging out with her rockstar dog Pepsi, getting opinionated about a movie or learning British Sign Language.
