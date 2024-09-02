Yoto launches Harry Potter cards in response to huge demand - and they're available now

Calling all Yoto users - your prayers have been answered, as the Harry Potter series has been added to the card offering.

We're sure we don't need to explain the enduring appeal of Harry Potter - the books were bestsellers, the films blockbusters, and there's also a new TV series in the works. Harry and friends have also been keeping kids learning over the school holidays.

And now, all 124 hours of the beloved magical saga, narrated by the legendary Stephen Fry are now available for the Yoto player. Released on 29 August 2024, the Harry Potter series is available to buy on the Yoto website, with individual cards starting at £17.99, and bundles starting at £47.99.

Suitable for kids aged seven and above, the cards were released in response to huge demand from parents and kids. Ben Drury, Co-Founder and CEO of Yoto, says: "Ever since Yoto’s launch in 2020, we’ve received a constant stream of emails, DMs, letters and comments, crying out for the Harry Potter series on Yoto. Our vision for Yoto has always been to be the best children’s audio platform in the world, so having Harry’s iconic adventures in our catalogue is a huge moment for us. We know that incredible audio has the ability to unlock children’s imaginations, much like the Harry Potter series has done for nearly three decades.”

Individual cards

(Image credit: Yoto)

Bundles

To make the launch feel even more special, the Harry Potter cards are the first Yoto cards to feature foil and texture effects in their design - I was sent a sneaky peek of the first three cards and they are stunning - the images of the cards on the website look pretty cool, but after seeing them in person, those pictures don't do these cards justice. The illustrations are incredible detailed, instantly recognisable and the foiled lettering makes them feel really special. I showed my Potter-mad Goddaughters, Ella (nine) and Mara (six), and they thought they were amazing and 'our favourite cards out of all our cards'.

Jessica Tarrant, Content Director at Yoto, adds: “As our biggest and most-requested launch to date, we’ve worked magic touches into every part of this much-anticipated release, including creating over 200 custom chapter pixel images and introducing our first-ever embossed and foiled cards, adding a tactile element that will make the experience even more special for Harry Potter fans. These beautifully crafted cards are not only a gateway to spellbinding adventures but are also cherished collectibles that children will treasure.”

The cards are designed to work seamlessly with the Yoto Player 3rd Generation and Yoto Mini (2024 Edition), as well as through the free Yoto app.

For more on popular audio players, we also reviewed the Toniebox, and did a thorough comparison of the Yoto and Tonie audio players to help you choose the right one for your family.