A Harry Potter TV series is in the works and it's expected to last 10 years, here's everything we know about the new show coming to HBO Max

A new Harry Potter HBO series is in the works, and we couldn't be more excited. Here's everything we know about the new foray into the magical world.

Accio, brand new Harry Potter series! Our summoning charm has worked, because an all-new adaptation of JK Rowling's enduring magical stories will be riding in on a broomstick to a screen near you. Rumours have been flying about a possible TV show based on the books for some time, usually ending in disappointment. Now the dreams of muggles and Potterheads everywhere have come true, with one rumour becoming reality.

Harry Potter isn't the only franchise to be revisited, with Matilda The Musical and The Little Mermaid both following in the footsteps of successful predecessors. Peter Pan has certainly seen countless versions of the story recreated since the initial 1924 silver screen movie was made - the most recent being Peter Pan and Wendy. The new Harry Potter series will have the opportunity to explore storylines left out by condensing the books into films, and we can't wait - here's everything you need to know about it.

What is the new Harry Potter series about?

The new Harry Potter series is set to faithfully adapt each of the original books by JK Rowling, and is expected to last for a decade.

In a statement released by Deadline, Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO at HBO & Max Content, said: "This new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years," adding he expected the series to run for "10 consecutive years." This appears to imply some of the longer books would be split into two series, in the same way Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows was split into two movies.

JK Rowling will also act as executive producer for the series. The author has discussed the extra depth a TV adaptation of her bestselling novels will bring, saying in a statement: "Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I’m looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long form television series."

Bloys has been challenged about Rowling's involvement in the series, in light of the controversial opinions she's openly expressed in relation transgender issues. "That’s a very online conversation, very nuanced and complicated and not something we’re going to get into," he replied.

He added "Our priority is what’s on the screen. Obviously, the Harry Potter story is incredibly affirmative and positive and about love and self-acceptance. That’s our priority - what’s on screen."

The new Harry Potter series isn't expected to air until 2025/26, meaning there is still a fair amount of time to wait.

Since announcing the series back in April 2023, the Max (formerly HBO Max) social media channels have gone quiet and not offered further updates relating to a confirmed release date.

Replying to the Max announcement on X (formerly Twitter), some felt the movie versions of the books were enough, calling for the series to be scrapped. One person wrote "The fact you are doing this just shows you have absolutely zero originality or dedication to bringing fresh original programming to audiences from talented creators who deserve their creativity to be recognised."

To be expected, many fans were also there to share their excitement. Another said "I don’t care what anyone says. I love this series more than anything. I avidly listen to the books on repeat. I hope they do it justice. I hope they are true to the books. Don’t forget Winky, Bagman, Grubblyplank, Peeves and so many others."

(Image credit: Gaertner/Alamy)

Harry Potter series rumoured cast

Although HBO is yet to confirm any cast members for the new series at this time, the internet is rife with rumours over who could appear as the colourful characters.

Toby Woolf as Harry Potter

(Image credit: Dave Benett/Getty Images)

According to Cosmopolitan, Toby Woolf is being considered for the role of Harry Potter. The 15-year-old actor has appeared as Young Steve in the TV mini-series Pistol about the Sex Pistols. He also had a role in Billie Piper's directorial debut, Rare Beasts. He has also appeared in small roles alongside the likes of Keeley Hawes and Bella Ramsey.

Bronte Carmichael as Hermione Granger

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cosmopolitan also reported Bronte Carmichael could be in the running for the role of Hermione Granger. The actress has many credits to her name, including the role of Martha in Game of Thrones, and Leida in Star Wars: Andor. She has also appeared in 2018's Christopher Robin, and in the Steven Knight adaptation of Great Expectations.

Joshua Pickering as Ron Weasley

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Hello, an industry insider feels sure Joshua Pickering is in the running for the role of Ron Weasley (possibly a controversial choice as he lacks the signature Weasley red hair.) Pickering has previously appeared in Peter Pan and Wendy, and A Discovery of Witches.

One person definitely not appearing in the show, is original Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe. Speaking to ComicBook.com, Radcliffe said "My understanding is that they're trying to very much start fresh and I'm sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere."

He added "I'm definitely not seeking it out in any way. But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I'm very excited to have that torch passed. But I don't think it needs me to physically pass it."

For more on kids TV shows and movies, we've looked at the way the anxieties of modern parenting are tackled in Netflix's Leo. One of the most anticipated kids films is Inside Out 2, which has an interesting new and very important character.