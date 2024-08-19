University essentials checklist: a parent’s guide to must-have items and what's a total waste of money

Working out what to buy for university? As a shopping editor and mum of three, with my firstborn having just embarked on their university journey last September, I've learned a thing or two about what really matters on a university packing list. I’m here to help you get your university essentials checklist sorted without unnecessary stress or overspending.

Sending your teen off to university is one of life’s most exciting milestones—for both them and you. But it can also feel like a whirlwind. One moment, you're nervously awaiting A-level results, maybe celebrating with some results day freebies, and the next, you’re faced with the daunting task of packing for their move into student accommodation.

So, what do you need for university? Trust me, a lot of the items on those typical university shopping lists are a huge waste of money. I learned this the hard way, after spending hundreds of pounds on my son’s first-year essentials, only to find that 50% of it either went unused or was brought back home throughout the year and dumped in my garage.

The ultimate Uni essentials checklist for September 2024

Tried-and-tested experience: Note that everything on this list has been personally bought or used by me, so you can trust that when I recommend an item, it's based on firsthand experience.

After my experience learning the hard way, countless hours of research, and endless chats with fellow mums of first-year students, I’ve discovered the best-kept secret about university packing: less is more.

To help you streamline your list, here are the essentials you should definitely pack—and a few items you can confidently skip to avoid wasting money.

Bedroom essentials

Let's start with the most obvious things. Your teen will need a duvet and pillows, a set of bedlinen and a favourite cushion or cuddly toy from home to make the place feel familiar. I think the Teddy Bear High Back Cuddle Cushion from Dunelm is an absolutely brilliant gift for a student heading away from home for the first time - perfect for snuggly moments when they're missing home but also ideal for study sessions from every student's favourite place - their bed. Command strips and over-the-door hooks are also handy for hanging pictures and belongings without taking up precious storage space.

Top tip: check the dimensions of the bed in your teen's student accommodation before you pack any bedding. My son's bed in his first-year student accommodation was what's called a 'small double' but a double duvet and set of linen worked just fine with a bit of clever tucking in - which saved us buying a whole batch of new bedding in a random size that we'll probably never use after this year.

GoodtoKnow Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Easycare bedding View at M&S Go for easy-care bedding like this set made from a lightweight cotton blend with a thread count of 180. It's machine-washable and tumble-drier-friendly. Underbed Storage Boxes View at Amazon This is a brilliant way to maximise storage in a student room but do check there's space under the bed. Go for these over plastic boxes as they fold flat when not in use. Extension Lead View at Argos An extension lead is a must but pick one that's surge-protected for safety and has USB-C and USB-A ports to charge devices up to 70% faster than traditional chargers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And some things you don't need for the bedroom

A mattress protector is listed on almost every 'essential things for Uni' list I've ever read but these are almost always supplied new for each student by the accommodation provider. Instead, consider a mattress topper for extra comfort. Don't bother with door stoppers unless you're sure they're allowed. They're usually not permitted in student accommodation for fire safety reasons and some halls even fine students caught using them.

Bathroom essentials

Don't forget their toothbrush - an electrical one is a good idea and you can always post them new brush heads every few months - or their bath-robe and bath mat. Stock up on your teen's favourite toiletries but don't go mad - they won't have space for six months' supply of shower gel. Sliders are a must, especially if they're sharing a kitchen or bathroom - I used to shower with my flip flops on back when I was a student. *Shudder*

Bathroom caddy View at Amazon A bathroom caddy is a must if your teen is sharing a bathroom but they're also brilliant for keeping a tiny private bathroom clutter-free. This one has an anti-slip base too. Towels View at Dunelm Some parents swear by sending their old towels off to uni with their teen but with the towel sale on at Dunelm just now, it's worth treating them to some new ones of their own. Hand Wash View at Amazon Post-Covid, we're all hyper-aware of the importance of handwashing. But send them with a refillable bottle of the soap you usually use for a comforting reminder of home every day.

And some things you don't need for the bathroom

Don't send them with millions of loo rolls. Believe it or not, part of the fun of being a student is shopping for those essentials with your fellow students. They might feel silly if you overload them with more than enough to get through the first week or two, plus storage space is limited and they won't want to waste it on toilet paper. It pains me to say this but a toilet brush and loo cleaner probably won't be used as much as you'd like to imagine either - send them anyway and live in hope.

Study must-haves

Laptop Stand View at Dunelm Yes, your teen's room will no doubt have a desk but trust me when I say that this is likely to be one of the uni essentiuals that your teen uses the most. You. can thank me later. Desk lamp View at Amazon A desk lamp is essential for those inevitable all-nighter study sessions and this LED flicker-free version avoids eye fatigue plus it has a handy charging point - I'd be lost without mine. Academic Diary View at Papier I gifted my son one for second year to try and motivate him for study. He wasn't convinced but called to gush about it the moment it arrived. No-one does academic diaries better.

And some study gear you don't need

Resist the temptation to send them off with a new pencil case stuffed full of brand new everything - they're adults now, and they'll want to make their own mark on their study space. A laptop or tablet is probably the most important study essential they'll need - so shop carefully for that together and do check if their uni has provided a list of course essentials that they need too.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kitchen necessities

Don't forget plates, bowls, cutlery, mugs and glasses - it's a good idea to send them with enough for two people as they probably won't have space for much more than that. They'll also need knives, chopping boards, kitchen utensils (including a tin opener, pizza slice and bottle opener) plus tea towels, oven gloves, and items for washing up. I love this Joseph Joseph Refillable Washing Up Brush for minimising the chances of housemates nicking your stash of washing-up liquid! Finally, factor in a coffee maker (if your teen partakes) and baking and dining essentials like mixing bowls and weighing scales, plus table mats and serving dishes for when your student hosts their housemates. Oh, and a cocktail shaker is probably an essential too.

Stanley Bottle View at Amazon It's the ultimate cliche but it keeps cold drinks cold for up to 12 hours and can retain iced drink temperatures for up to 2 days plus it's leak-proof and easy to pack for a day at uni. Mini Always Pan 2.0 View at Our Place A Mini Always Pan is a way better investment than several cheap pots and pans. It sautes, fries, bakes, sears, boils, braises, strains, serves, and stores plus it's a dream to clean. Food Storage Containers View at Amazon Meal prep containers are a must and these feature three compartments to keep food separate until you're ready to eat - ace for batch cooking. They're microwave-friendly too.

And some kitchen essentials you don't need

I think an air fryer is a must-have for any student and we're big fans of the Ultenic K20 Dual Basket Air Fryer but I've heard so many parents say their teens ended up sharing kitchens with housemates who all brought air fryers too. Remember that most retailers offer next-day delivery so if your teen turns up to uni without something they later need, you can have it in their hands within 24 hours. But trying to cook in a kitchen crammed with 7 air fryers is no fun.

Should I buy new uni essentials or hand down my old items? As your teen prepares for university, you might be wondering whether to buy new essentials or pass down your old ones. This is a topic of endless debate among parents of teens heading off to university. Some parents refuse to spend money on items that will inevitably end up in shared spaces, like communal kitchens, where they'll likely be used by others and subjected to the typical student lifestyle. On the flip side, there are those who feel that their well-loved personal items—whether towels, cookware, or other essentials—are too nice to hand over to a student, given the potential for wear and tear. Ultimately, the decision is yours. If you choose to buy new but don't want to spend a lot of money, consider exploring local charity shops. You can often find university essentials at a fraction of the price, making it easier to strike a balance between quality and cost.

Looking for more student-themed content to ponder? Check out Is a university degree worth the money or So your teen wants to take a gap year or go travelling... now what?