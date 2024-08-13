8 places teens can get freebies for A Level and GCSE results day

We reveal eight places your teen can get free stuff when they pick up their exam results.

With exam results due, you might want to treat your teen to a meal out to celebrate good results, or to reward the hard work they put in, even if it didn't pay off in the way they hoped. But with the school holidays in full swing, and costing parents upwards of £3,000 per child, your family budget might be stretched thin. Fortunately, these places are offering freebies to families over results days to allow you to celebrate or commiserate without breaking the bank.

If you're not sure when A Level results day is, or when GCSE results come out, then worry not, as we've got you covered.

8 place teens can get a freebie on exam results day

Get 30% off at Bella Italia - Save 30 per cent on a meal for your teen and up to five guests, when they show their exam results to the server. Offer is valid on A Level and GSCE results day only. Get a free dessert at Bill's - Flash your exam results when you buy a meal at your local Bill's restaurant and you'll get dessert on the house. Get free nachos at Chiquito - Show your exam results to get a free portion of Loaded Nachos (either Chicken and Chorizo or Pibil Pulled Jackfruit) when you buy a soft drink. There are only 50 portions available at each restaurant so you may need to be quick. Bag one of 50 free pizzas at Frankie and Benny's - Get your teen to get their results slip to their local Frankie and Benny's to claim either a free pepperoni or margherita pizza when you buy a large soft drink. Offer only available while stocks last. Bag a freebie with Nando's Results Day Dash - on both A Level and GCSE results day, Nando's if offering students a free 1/4 chicken or starter when they spend £7 in the restaurant. They'll need to take their student card and their results (either on email or a print out) to claim the offer. The freebie also applies to results days for equivalent exams including Highers and National 5s. Get 24% off at TGI Friday’s - Existing and new members of the restaurant's loyalty scheme Stripe who show their 2024 exam results can get 24 per cent off their food bill on results day. T&Cs apply. Get a free drink at Wagamama - Sign up to the chain's Soul Club loyalty scheme and show your results to get a free can of cider (or soft drink) and a side between 11am and 3pm on A Level results day (no qualifying spend required). Qualifying restaurants are listed here. Save on a takeaway - if you don't fancy heading out, there are savings to be had when ordering in. Get 30 per cent off when you spend over £25 online with this Domino's promo code or save £12 on first orders over £20 by entering this Deliveroo promo code .

Even if discussion turns to A Level or GCSE retakes, or you and your teen talk about appealing the results, it never hurts to make a saving while spending time together as a family. If you don't manage to bag a freebie on results day, don't forget there are lots of other places where kids can eat free this summer.