With tougher new restrictions put in place by the government under the new tier system in England, knowing the rules and sticking to them is more important than ever to avoid being fined.

Fines for breaking lockdown could occur if you fail to self-isolate when returning from a country on the quarantine list or refusing to self-isolate after being told to do so by track and trace. It can also include breaking the new lockdown rules by having more than the permitted number of people in your home, hosting large events or refusing to abide by coronavirus restrictions put in place for public safety.

According to the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), there have been a total of 20,223 fixed penalty notices issued under the lockdown restrictions since the first national lockdown back in March. This is thought to have risen throughout November as Justice Secretary Robert Buckland warned that people who seriously flout the new lockdown rules in England will face steep fines.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast on the day that the second national lockdown in England was announced, Robert Buckland confirmed that the police would continue their approach of “policing by consent” to encourage people to follow the rules but added that they would respond to “egregious breaches” and the law would “take its course” if people continued to flout the restrictions.

He added, “Where a more intense intervention is needed then the police will be involved and of course the fine structure is still in force.”

With the new Christmas lockdown rules just announced, many people are thinking about what the consequences could be if they broke the rules. So what exactly are the standard fines for breaking the lockdown?

What are the fines for breaking lockdown?

The fines for breaking any of the lockdown restrictions depend on what part of the UK you are in. In all cases fines are issued for breaking the rules, especially if there are larger events that need to be shut down by the police.

Fines for breaking lockdown in England

In England, fines for breaking the lockdown start at £200 for the first offence. This can be lowered to £100 if it’s paid within the first 14 days. It’s £400 for the second offence, doubling up for each offence to as much as £6,400.

Fines for breaking lockdown in Wales

In Wales, it’s £60 for the first offence and this penalty can be reduced to just £30 if it’s paid within 14 days. The penalty then rises to £120 for the second offence and for each further offence after that.

Fines for breaking lockdown in Scotland

In Scotland, unlike elsewhere in the UK those over the age of 16 can be fined for breaking coronavirus restrictions. It’s £60 for the first offence, then lowered to £30 if paid within 28 days.

It’s £120 for the second offence, which then doubles for further offences up to £960.

Fines for breaking lockdown in Northern Ireland

Much like Scotland and Wales, in Northern Ireland it’s £60 for the first offence which can be reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days.

It’s then £120 for the second offence, doubling each time up to a maximum fine of £960.

What are the coronavirus rules you can be fined for breaking?

Some of the coronavirus rules and restrictions you can be fined for are difficult to police. For example, while ‘mingling’ in the street is prohibited, the police can’t technically fine you for bumping into someone that you know when out and about. Equally, they don’t do door-to-door spot checks to see how many people from different households are in a house at any given time.

However, if you’re caught by the police doing any of these things, then you can be fined…

Breaking the rule of six

Not wearing a face covering on public transport or elsewhere when it’s required (unless you are medically exempt)

Breaking the quarantine rules after coming back from a country on the quarantine list

Failing to self-isolate if you are contacted by track and trace

Forcing someone else to break the quarantine rules

The level of penalty is dependent on the severity of the crime and whether you’ve committed the same offence before.

Can you be fined for not wearing a face mask?

Yes, you can receive a fine from the police for not wearing a face mask – if you’re not medically exempt from wearing one.

While people aren’t required to wear masks outside, they do have to wear them inside supermarkets and shops during the lockdown and when the new tier lockdown system comes into place, those in tiers one and two will have to wear masks in pubs, restaurants and other hospitality venues when not sat at a table.

Despite the rules being clear-cut, it seems that the police are hesitant to issue fines for not wearing a face mask. Statistics released by the NPCC show that just 89 fines were given out for breaching the rules on face coverings between June 15 and September 21.

Of these fines given out, 61 were related to not wearing a face covering on public transport while less than 30 fines were given out for breaches of the rules in other public settings, such as shops.