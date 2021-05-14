We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi is finally set to release its very own version of Little Moons inspired Mochi balls.

Following the viral success of Little Moons on TikTok earlier this year, Aldi is finally set to sell its own version of Japanese-inspired sweet treats.

The discount supermarket has introduced Wao Mochi Balls for less than £3.

Aldi fans will now be able to pick up mango, coconut or tropical flavours in a box of six for only £2.99.

The Japanese-inspired ice cream will be available starting May 17th, just as the UK’s lockdown restrictions start to ease as part of the government’s roadmap out of lockdown, so you’re sure to get the perfect snack to kick start summer.

Aldi’s Little Moons dupes are also over 33% cheaper than the competition, guaranteeing that you get a great deal.

If you’ve never heard of Mochi, it’s a traditional Japanese rice cake made from “mochigome,” or short-grain glutinous rice.

The bite-sized Japanese desserts are made of smooth gelato ice cream encased in a sheet of fluffy and chewy Mochi dough.

Tesco also introduced the new brand of ice cream a few months ago, and sales of the official Little Moons’ version increased by 700%, while sales at Waitrose sales increased by 350%.

Howard Wong, a co-founder of Little Moons, said at the time, “Our sales have gone up exponentially and we’re seeing empty shelves across all of our retailers which we’re rushing to re-stock so we don’t disappoint people trying to get their hands on their Little Moons.”

Adding, “It’s been incredible to watch this go viral and seeing how much people are loving Little Moons.”