Aldi has launched its biggest ever range of rosé wine just in time for summer, adding 17 new bottles to its shelves and prices starting from just £4.99

It comes after Aldi launched a premium range of wine which was loads cheaper than its competitors.

Joining a delightful selection of reds and whites on the shelf are 17 new rosés in an array of pretty pink hues. The affordable wine range includes a broad range of colours and styles.

Luckily, it turns out wine can be good for you and Aldi’s epic new vino launch comes just in time for the rule of six to come into play as part of Boris Johnson’s roadmap out of lockdown, allowing us to meet up outdoors again. Plenty of reasons to crack open a bottle and raise a roast – but make sure you’re not making these common wine mistakes!

If choosing a wine isn’t your strong point, don’t worry for the low-cost supermarket has created an easy-to-follow guide with the help of a wine expert and the face of Aldi’s Wine School, Sam Caporn, to help shoppers pick from the wide selection of wines on offer.

The guide shows some surprising opportunities for shoppers to pair delightful and exciting Spring and Summer foods with a selection from Aldi’s “rosé rainbow”, including a mix of some old favourites and new bottles on the block.

Sam Caporn, has shed some light on the difference the colour makes to a rosé wine for us. “As with red and white wines, the depth of colour of a rosé offers a good indication as to what the style of the wine is likely to be,” she says.

“Pale pink Provence and Provence-style rosés at the lighter end of the pink colour spectrum are generally quite delicate with fresh acidity and crunchy fruit, whereas rosés that are deeper in hue will have a juicier red berry fruit profile and more flavour.”

But Sam warned that shoppers shouldn’t be put off by rosé that is deeper in colour, as some of her own favourites are deep rosé.

She added, “There is a ‘pantone’ pink for every kind of picnic, BBQ or gathering you have planned for this Spring and Summer, so just remember that a lighter pink might be great with a salad, but more robust rosés are fantastic with more flavourful food. For something in between; opt for a bottle from the New World such as an off-dry style from California, or a Bordeaux rosé which will have a bit more weight and ‘bite’”.

Aldi’s new Spring Summer collection includes a twist on the usual, including a Vinho Verde Rosé, while also offering delightful deeper rosé and on-trend pale, Provence-style rosés too.

Appearing slightly darker than it looks in the flesh, this bottle flaunts aromas of flowers, citrus fruits, and red berries, offering a deliciously fruity and off-dry taste. It is a versatile pairing, ideal for any spicy food, goat’s cheese or even desserts. Yum!

