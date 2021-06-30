We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Enjoy our fantastic selection of low calorie wine. We have included our favourite red, white, rosé, and prosecco low cal options including a very popular Aldi wine.

Calories in wine come in two guises. Those in the alcohol: each gram of alcohol contains seven calories. And those in the sugar that’s either a leftover from the fermentation process or in the case of some wines, such as champagne, added after to give the wine a sweeter flavour.

Some wines are very calorific, so even just a few glasses soon add up. One standard-sized glass of wine typically contains about 130 calories. The NHS website points out that “drinking four bottles of wine a month adds up to a yearly consumption of around 27,000kcal, which is equivalent to eating 48 Big Macs per year.”

Establishing the calories that are in a glass can be tricky as this information is not often easy to find out. Unlike food, wine doesn’t always have nutritional information displayed on the packaging. So like our low calorie beer, we have rounded up some of the best low calorie wine options available…

Low calorie wine: Red

La Rossa 450 ‘Zero Sugar – Zero Carbs’ Piemonté Red, 75cl By SLIM Wine

Total calories per glass (125ml): 75 cals

When you fancy a glass of red wine there is very little else that be an adequate substitute, so this wine is a super low-calorie alternative so you don’t have to miss out. This wine is zero carbs and zero sugar, so can conveniently fit into many diets including a keto diet or the 5:2 diet.

11% ABV

VIEW AT AMAZON | £9.40

Tesco Low Alcohol Cabernet Tempranillo

Total calories per glass (125ml): 37 cals

Delivering the punch of flavour of a rich full Spanish red, but none of the alcohol. Enjoy it with one of our favourite low calorie dinners like squash risotto or stuffed peppers.

Less than 5% ABV

VIEW AT TESCO | £2.75

Uggiano Chianti ‘Roccialta’

Total calories per glass (125ml): 83 cals

There is no need to compromise on quality with this rich spicy mouth-watering red.

13% ABV

VIEW AT DRINKWELL | £9.99

Low calorie wine: White

Tesco Finest English white

Total calories per glass (125ml): 78 cals

This fresh and fruity wine is made from Chardonnay, Bacchus and Pinot Blanc grown in Kent on Hush Heath’s award-winning, family-run estate.

11.5% ABV

VIEW AT TESCO | £11

Piattini Pinot Grigio

Total calories per glass (125ml): 79 cals

Refreshing white with lovely zesty citrus and lightly floral aromas. A glass alongside a low calorie lunch would be a real treat.

12% ABV

VIEW AT DRINKWELL | £9.99

Low calorie wine: Rosé

Wild Life Botanicals Blush 75cl

Total calories per glass (125ml): 34 cals

Not only is this delicious ultra-low alcohol sparkling rosé low in calories, but it’s also packed full of beneficial botanicals, vitamins and minerals. Wild Life Botanicals are renowned for their award-winning elixirs. This rosé is light and refreshing. Just as special as sparkling wine and happily not too sweet, perfect for sophisticated summer celebrations.

0.5% ABV

VIEW AT WILD LIFE BOTANICALS | £15

Specially Selected French Vegan Rosé

Total calories per glass (125ml): 84 cals

Aldi is a fantastic destination for great value wine and you can easily order it online. This Languedoc rosé wine isn’t deliberately low cal, but it’s a great option at 84 cals in a glass.

12% ABV

VIEW AT ALDI | £6.99

Diamarine Provence

Total calories per glass (125ml): 81 cals

A delightful summer refresher from the land of lavender and sunshine. Described as “Pale pink and very expressive on the nose, this rosé wine is deliciously tangy on the palate with fresh fruit and citrus peel aromas leading to a very elegant finish.” It sounds divine.

12.5% ABV

VIEW AT DRINKWELL | £11.99

Low calorie sparkling wine

Wild Life Botanicals Nude 75cl

Total calories per glass (125ml): 31 cals

Only 0.5% alcohol but 100% delicious. We were really impressed with the complex flavour of this ultra-low alcohol sparkling wine. It’s a fantastic low calorie alternative to champagne and ideal for enjoying with brunch or even a low calorie breakfast.

0.5% ABV

VIEW AT WILD LIFE BOTANICALS | £15

Furlan Low Sugar Lightly Sparkling Prosecco DOC

Total calories per glass (125ml): 86 cals

A great low calorie prosecco. Frizzante prosecco such as this one has a refined soft fizz and crisp fresh flavour.

11% ABV

VIEW AT AMAZON | £79.95, 6x 75cl

Slim Zero Sugar Sparkling White Wine

Total calories per glass (125ml): 69 cals

This is another Italian sparkling wine similar to prosecco. At just 55 cals in a glass, it’s very low calorie for a sparkling wine. It’s also great value at just £10 a pop.

10% ABV

VIEW AT TESCO | £10

Slimline Wine Pink Sparkling

Total calories per glass (125ml): 69 cals

If you’re a pink fizz fan then this is the one for you. It’s zero sugar and low calorie.

10% ABV

VIEW AT TESCO | £12

Cuvée 450 ‘Zero Sugar – Zero Carbs’ Sparkling Italian Rosé

Total calories per glass (125ml): 69 cals

Despite being low calorie and sugar-free this Sparkling Rosé wine remains full-bodied. Made from a blend of Chardonnay and Pinot Grigio grapes it has an elegant flavour.

11% ABV

VIEW AT AMAZON | £11.20

Tesco Finest Prosecco

Total calories per glass (125ml): 84 cals

Not only is this bottle low on calories, but it also has the extra bonus of being low on price. Made in the Prosecco region in Italy this wine is full of citrus and pear flavours with peach blossom aromas.

11% ABV

VIEW AT TESCO | £8

Tesco Finest Premier Cru Brut Champagne

Total calories per glass (125ml): 86 cals

For a grand celebration, it has to be Champagne. When choosing low-calorie champagne look out for the Brut, Extra Brut and Brut Nature varieties. This categorisation means that these wines and drier and lower in sugar, usually under 2g of sugar per glass.

12.5% ABV

VIEW AT TESCO | £20

Nozeco

Total calories per glass (125ml): 25 cals

This is a de-alcoholised wine, so has the flavour of wine but a fraction of the calories.

Less than 5% ABV

VIEW AT TESCO | £3.50

La Gioiosa Prosecco

Total calories per glass (125ml): 79 cals

A lovely fizz to enjoy with a summer’s meal or even use it as a great way to reduce the calories in a spritz.

11% ABV

VIEW AT DRINKWELL | £13.99

Which type of wine is the best low calorie option?

Dry and low alcohol wines are usually a good low-calorie option as they typically contain less sugar. When growing grapes for winemaking the more sun that the grapes are exposed to the riper, the plumper, and the sweeter they will become.

Grapes used to make sweet dessert wines for example are harvested at the end of the season so the grapes are the sweetest and the highest in sugar. Alternatively, very dry wines are often the product of grapes grown in cooler climates. Where there is less sunshine the grapes will produce less sugar.

During the fermentation process, the sugar in the grape juice is transformed into alcohol. So you may notice that wines from hotter climates often have a higher alcohol percentage. As every gram of alcohol contains seven calories some of the best low-calorie wine options are also low in alcohol.