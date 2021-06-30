Enjoy our fantastic selection of low calorie wine. We have included our favourite red, white, rosé, and prosecco low cal options including a very popular Aldi wine.
Calories in wine come in two guises. Those in the alcohol: each gram of alcohol contains seven calories. And those in the sugar that’s either a leftover from the fermentation process or in the case of some wines, such as champagne, added after to give the wine a sweeter flavour.
Some wines are very calorific, so even just a few glasses soon add up. One standard-sized glass of wine typically contains about 130 calories. The NHS website points out that “drinking four bottles of wine a month adds up to a yearly consumption of around 27,000kcal, which is equivalent to eating 48 Big Macs per year.”
Establishing the calories that are in a glass can be tricky as this information is not often easy to find out. Unlike food, wine doesn’t always have nutritional information displayed on the packaging. So like our low calorie beer, we have rounded up some of the best low calorie wine options available…
Low calorie wine: Red
La Rossa 450 ‘Zero Sugar – Zero Carbs’ Piemonté Red, 75cl By SLIM Wine
Total calories per glass (125ml): 75 cals
When you fancy a glass of red wine there is very little else that be an adequate substitute, so this wine is a super low-calorie alternative so you don’t have to miss out. This wine is zero carbs and zero sugar, so can conveniently fit into many diets including a keto diet or the 5:2 diet.
11% ABV
Tesco Low Alcohol Cabernet Tempranillo
Total calories per glass (125ml): 37 cals
Delivering the punch of flavour of a rich full Spanish red, but none of the alcohol. Enjoy it with one of our favourite low calorie dinners like squash risotto or stuffed peppers.
Less than 5% ABV
Uggiano Chianti ‘Roccialta’
Total calories per glass (125ml): 83 cals
There is no need to compromise on quality with this rich spicy mouth-watering red.
13% ABV
Low calorie wine: White
Tesco Finest English white
Total calories per glass (125ml): 78 cals
This fresh and fruity wine is made from Chardonnay, Bacchus and Pinot Blanc grown in Kent on Hush Heath’s award-winning, family-run estate.
11.5% ABV
Piattini Pinot Grigio
Total calories per glass (125ml): 79 cals
Refreshing white with lovely zesty citrus and lightly floral aromas. A glass alongside a low calorie lunch would be a real treat.
12% ABV
Low calorie wine: Rosé
Wild Life Botanicals Blush 75cl
Total calories per glass (125ml): 34 cals
Not only is this delicious ultra-low alcohol sparkling rosé low in calories, but it’s also packed full of beneficial botanicals, vitamins and minerals. Wild Life Botanicals are renowned for their award-winning elixirs. This rosé is light and refreshing. Just as special as sparkling wine and happily not too sweet, perfect for sophisticated summer celebrations.
0.5% ABV
VIEW AT WILD LIFE BOTANICALS | £15
Specially Selected French Vegan Rosé
Total calories per glass (125ml): 84 cals
Aldi is a fantastic destination for great value wine and you can easily order it online. This Languedoc rosé wine isn’t deliberately low cal, but it’s a great option at 84 cals in a glass.
12% ABV
Diamarine Provence
Total calories per glass (125ml): 81 cals
A delightful summer refresher from the land of lavender and sunshine. Described as “Pale pink and very expressive on the nose, this rosé wine is deliciously tangy on the palate with fresh fruit and citrus peel aromas leading to a very elegant finish.” It sounds divine.
12.5% ABV
Low calorie sparkling wine
Wild Life Botanicals Nude 75cl
Total calories per glass (125ml): 31 cals
Only 0.5% alcohol but 100% delicious. We were really impressed with the complex flavour of this ultra-low alcohol sparkling wine. It’s a fantastic low calorie alternative to champagne and ideal for enjoying with brunch or even a low calorie breakfast.
0.5% ABV
VIEW AT WILD LIFE BOTANICALS | £15
Furlan Low Sugar Lightly Sparkling Prosecco DOC
Total calories per glass (125ml): 86 cals
A great low calorie prosecco. Frizzante prosecco such as this one has a refined soft fizz and crisp fresh flavour.
11% ABV
VIEW AT AMAZON | £79.95, 6x 75cl
Slim Zero Sugar Sparkling White Wine
Total calories per glass (125ml): 69 cals
This is another Italian sparkling wine similar to prosecco. At just 55 cals in a glass, it’s very low calorie for a sparkling wine. It’s also great value at just £10 a pop.
10% ABV
Slimline Wine Pink Sparkling
Total calories per glass (125ml): 69 cals
If you’re a pink fizz fan then this is the one for you. It’s zero sugar and low calorie.
10% ABV
Cuvée 450 ‘Zero Sugar – Zero Carbs’ Sparkling Italian Rosé
Total calories per glass (125ml): 69 cals
Despite being low calorie and sugar-free this Sparkling Rosé wine remains full-bodied. Made from a blend of Chardonnay and Pinot Grigio grapes it has an elegant flavour.
11% ABV
Tesco Finest Prosecco
Total calories per glass (125ml): 84 cals
Not only is this bottle low on calories, but it also has the extra bonus of being low on price. Made in the Prosecco region in Italy this wine is full of citrus and pear flavours with peach blossom aromas.
11% ABV
Tesco Finest Premier Cru Brut Champagne
Total calories per glass (125ml): 86 cals
For a grand celebration, it has to be Champagne. When choosing low-calorie champagne look out for the Brut, Extra Brut and Brut Nature varieties. This categorisation means that these wines and drier and lower in sugar, usually under 2g of sugar per glass.
12.5% ABV
Nozeco
Total calories per glass (125ml): 25 cals
This is a de-alcoholised wine, so has the flavour of wine but a fraction of the calories.
Less than 5% ABV
La Gioiosa Prosecco
Total calories per glass (125ml): 79 cals
A lovely fizz to enjoy with a summer’s meal or even use it as a great way to reduce the calories in a spritz.
11% ABV
Which type of wine is the best low calorie option?
Dry and low alcohol wines are usually a good low-calorie option as they typically contain less sugar. When growing grapes for winemaking the more sun that the grapes are exposed to the riper, the plumper, and the sweeter they will become.
Grapes used to make sweet dessert wines for example are harvested at the end of the season so the grapes are the sweetest and the highest in sugar. Alternatively, very dry wines are often the product of grapes grown in cooler climates. Where there is less sunshine the grapes will produce less sugar.
During the fermentation process, the sugar in the grape juice is transformed into alcohol. So you may notice that wines from hotter climates often have a higher alcohol percentage. As every gram of alcohol contains seven calories some of the best low-calorie wine options are also low in alcohol.