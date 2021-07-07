We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Look out for these Lidl wine award-winners boasting excellent quality at amazing prices.

Nowadays there’s no need to spend a fortune on fine wine – with incredible 5-star rated reds and gold-medal winning whites available to buy down the Lidl wine aisle at under £10 a bottle.

The budget supermarket has been rivalling Aldi wines in recent years, taking home several medals from prestigious wine competitions such as the International Wine & Spirit Competition and the International Wine Challenge. And it’s success hasn’t stopped there, with its new partnership with Master of Wine Richard Brampfield no doubt helping it to secure Wotwine’s supermarket wine retailer of the year 2020.

So before you look to buy alcohol online, we recommend you get acquainted with these cheap wine deals available just on your doorstep…

Best Lidl Wines:

Barolo DOCG

This famous Italian red wine, made from the Nebbiolo grape, is firm and deliciously dry with a long, savoury finish. Taste-testers at the 2021 Independent Wine and Spirits Challenge (IWSC) were so bowled over by this Barolo that they gave it a rare gold medal. And Lidl’s own independent Master of Wine Richard Bampfield gave it a ‘very good’ 88 points. Whilst reviewers agree that this wine is “great value” and “excellent for the price” at £11.99. Pick up a bottle and enjoy with slow roast lamb, steak or pepperoni.

VIEW AT LIDL | £11.99

Saint Emilion Grand Cru

Also scooping up an impressive silver medal at this year’s IWSC awards was this beautiful bottle of Saint Emilion. One of the most popular of Bordeaux’s wine regions, the words Grand Cru indicate this wine has passed a special tasting panel. One reviewer: “For the money brilliant. Put it in a decanter, add a little splash of port and pretend it’s a premier grand cru. (you really could do this and people would believe you).” Dry, firm and plummy with a note of oak, this wine pairs perfectly with a beef wellington.

VIEW AT LIDL | £11.99

Winemaker’s Selection Fairtrade Paarl Chenin Blanc

This South African Chenin Blanc is one from the Winemaker’s Selection range – a line of Lidl wines that are carefully curated by wine experts. It’s lovely dry, citrus and honey flavouring is what earnt this bottle a IWSC bronze medal in 2020 AND the approval of Master of Wine Richard Bampfield. Available at under £5 a bottle, it’s certainly drawn in rave reviews too, with one review declaring: “Another good offer from lidl, great value for money!” Sip on this summer alongside a pasta primavera or garlic prawns.

VIEW AT LIDL | £4.79

Winemaker’s Selection Marlborough Sparkling Sauvignon Blanc

Another stand out tipple in Lidl’s Winemaker’s Selection range is this sparkling Sauvignon Blanc. Reviewers love the floral aromas typical of a Marlborough Sauvignon teamed with some refreshing bubbles. With one raving: “Flipping brilliant, nicer than some £30 bottles of English sparking.” Available at just £8.99 it’s a steal for a bottle, especially when it took home a bronze at the IWSC in 2020.

VIEW AT LIDL | £8.99

Winemaker’s Selection Barossa Valley Shiraz

This Shiraz, bursting with bold Aussie flavours from the Barossa Valley, north of Adelaide, turned heads at the IWSC in 2020, receiving a well-earnt silver gong. It’s ripe yet bold, savoury and concentrated and delicious with barbecued meat or a classic pulled pork dinner. The Cambridge Wine Blogger was full of praise for this particular bottle, hilariously comparing it to actor “Bruce Willis in a blood-soaked, sweat-stained muscle vest,” before adding: “Thoroughly enjoyable – improves with aeration and will age further.”

VIEW AT LIDL | £6.49

Winemaker’s Selection Awatere Valley Sauvignon Blanc

The final one from Lidl’s impressive Winemaker’s Selection range is this sumptuous Sauvignon Blanc from the Awatere Valley, Marlborough (which is acknowledged as one of the best known places in New Zealand to grow Sauvignon). It’s dry and aromatic with an intense flavour, including a lovely after taste of asparagus. Wine critic John Wilson of the Irish Times, says this particular bottle is great value for money. “A good aperitif, it will also go well with fresh goat’s cheese and all sorts of lighter summery salads,” he adds.

VIEW AT LIDL | £6.99

Pinot Grigio delle Venezie – Blush

Rosé drinkers will love this Pinot Grigio blush that’s a bargain at £4.29 a bottle. Packed full of delicate strawberry aromas, it’s ideal for those craving a light, clean glass of wine to complement a grilled caesar salad in summer. The recipient of an International Wine Challenge commendation in 2018, one reviewer classed this as “a decent and refreshing rosé, which I honest didn’t expect.”

VIEW AT LIDL | £4.29

Gavi DOCG

Dry, easy-drinking and incredibly moreish, this Gavi deservedly picked up a silver medal at Decanter’s 2017 world wine awards AND a commendation at the IWC in 2018. One reviewer said: “Another great find from Lidl. Green apple, lemon, and a mild acidity in this make this a nice bottle to have either on its own or with food.”

VIEW AT LIDL | £6.69

Hachón Ribera del Duero

This Hachón Ribera del Duero is a great example of one of Spain’s top red wines. Expect a perfect harmony of polished oak and dark fruits that coat the palate nicely. “I must say I was pleasantly surprised at the quality even with it being at the top end of Lidl’s range of wines at £8.99,” says Dave Cronin at Vino Views. Whilst Master of Wine Richard Brampfield’s scored this bottle an ‘outstanding’ 93 points (the highest on the site FYI)

VIEW AT LIDL | £8.99

Pillitteri Vidal Icewine

This Canadian dessert wine has a cult reputation in the wine world and is available at Lidl for only £13.99 a bottle. The Icewine with its notes of mango, orange peel and baked apple, secured the Big Gold Berlin Wine Trophy in 2020. And Mr Brampfield gave it an ‘outstanding’ 892 points on his most recent inspection. Enjoy a tipple after tea or savour during the winter festivities, with this complementing a Christmas pudding, trifle or blue cheese.

VIEW AT LIDL | £13.99

Although we know this is all about Lidl’s fantastic wine, if you’ve got a big celebration coming up soon you might also be interested in their award winning brut too…

Crémant de Loire Brut

Made using the exact same method as Champagne, Crémant de Loire is hugely popular in the bars and restaurants of Paris. Though it can be yours to enjoy at home – at a great price too – thanks to Lidl’s amazing £8.50 price tag. One reviewer said that this was “a great finding” and an “amazing pick for value” praising its “creamy bubbles, with apples, pear and butterscotch on palate with medium lingering aftertaste.”

VIEW AT LIDL | £8.49