Cadbury’s new limited edition Dairy Milk bars feature an adorable royal twist that celebrates the Queen’s major milestone in 2022 – but have you tried one yet?

For chocolate lovers there’s nothing quite like the bar of classic Cadbury’s Dairy Milk. Smooth and creamy, the rich milk chocolate taste is the perfect dessert and whilst there are many retro chocolate bars that undoubtedly should be brought back, thankfully this treat hasn’t gone anywhere over the years. Perfect on its own or even used in one of the best chocolate recipes, however you choose to enjoy it, Cadbury have confirmed where to store chocolate to keep it at optimum freshness for longer.

But whilst many people might prefer keeping to the classic version, rather than trying out new adventurous flavours, Cadbury’s new limited edition Dairy Milk is the best of both worlds.