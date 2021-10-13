We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Costa Coffee has advertised that it's now selling WHOLE cakes of its popular cake slices from £19 and they're perfect for birthdays and celebrations.

It comes after Costa Coffee announced it was selling Terry’s chocolate orange brownies alongside its new menu items.

And now the coffee franchise is advertising two of its cakes flavours that are available to buy in a full cake version – not only does it save you money but it also saves you from having to give your best baking effort for birthdays.

The M&S Colin the Caterpillar cake is a family favourite but if you’re not popping anywhere near the supermarket and want to pick up something on the move then Costa Coffee’s full-cake options are great and are cut to serve 12 people.

And they are way better than a gift card and it will save you money too.

Customers can not only buy a slice of their golden caramel & chocolate cake (£3.25) but they can also buy a whole cake of that same flavour for just £21 – saving £18 compared to 12 slices purchased individually.

The chocolate cake is sandwiched with chocolate frosting, topped with caramel frosting and finished with caramel curls and fudge pieces.

Alternatively how about a slice or a whole cake of its carrot and walnut? For just £19 customers can buy the whole cake for the family – saving £6.20 compared to purchasing 12 slices individually.

The moist carrot cake is sandwiched together with a layer of soft cream cheese butter icing, topped and decorated with chopped walnuts.

The Costa Coffee cakes are a great way of treating that special someone on their birthday or big celebration, especially if they have a favourite cake.

It looks like the whole cakes are only available to purchase in-store and is subject to availability but why not ask next time you pop into a Costa Coffee to get your order in so you don’t miss out.

And while we don’t recommend eating the whole cake yourself, you can watch someone who previously took on the Costa Coffee cake challenge below…

Much better to share with family and friends – whether you buy one of the Costa Coffee cakes or have a go at making your own Carrot and Walnut Cake.

And don’t forget Costa Coffee is still offering customers who are a member of its Costa Coffee Club a free slice of cake on their birthday just by popping in to store on their special day.

Now that’s another reason to celebrate!