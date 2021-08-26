We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This is one pizza we won't be trying!

Domino’s has taken its controversial Hawaiian pizza to the next level with their latest offering – none other than watermelon pizza!

Following TikTokker @elburritomonster’s take on the bizarre watermelon creation, the popular pizza chain’s Australian outlet decided to join in the fun.

Domino’s Australia captioned their TikTok video of the watermelon pizza recipe attempt, “Y’all keep asking us for a low carb option,” adding, “Ok, let’s give this a go then.”

In the video, a Domino’s worker slices a watermelon into circular pizza base slices, then pours tomato sauce over the fruity centre, tops it with cheese, then generously coats the surface with pepperoni slices.

While Domino’s admitted that their watermelon pizza looked “pretty good” when it came out of the oven, the odd dish tragically failed the taste test, with one tester looking disgusted when he bit into it.

Domino’s spokesperson told Newsweek, “Unfortunately, not all experiments lead to ‘masterpizzas’. The watermelon pizza—while unique—tasted exactly how you would imagine… Like a slice of sweet, juicy watermelon with a thin layer of pepperoni pizza on top.

“Both taste great separately… but let’s just say we won’t be combining the two on our menu anytime soon. If you ask us, the only fruit that belongs on pizza is pineapple. Oh no we didn’t!”

The TikTok, which has since gone viral, seems to have left some viewers disgusted, with one commentator writing, ‘First pineapple now watermelon.‘

Another experimental fan added, “Feel bad for Italians’, to which Domino’s Australia replied, ‘In case you didn’t make it to the end of the video, we also weren’t too into it.‘

While Domino’s is unlikely to add the creation to their menus anytime soon, fans can still pick up healthy takeaway options for less than £20!

Will you be attempting to make your own Domino’s watermelon pizza at home?