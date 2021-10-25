Greggs is opening brand new drive-thrus across the UK – is one near you?

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Greggs has confirmed it plans to open more drive-thru bakeries across the UK following a successful trial.

You learn something new about Greggs every day – whether it’s bakery treats that have a secret code or how to make your own steak bake at home.

Bosses behind the bakery chain have revealed that it’s opening a series of new drive-thru locations, after its first-ever one which was in Manchester opened back in 2017, and it has proven to be a hit.

A Greggs spokesperson said, “Greggs drive-thrus conveniently provide our customers with all their usual Greggs favourites on-the-go. We are actively pursuing new drive-thru sites nationwide to support our shop estate’s growth plans in the coming years.”

Earlier this year, Greggs rolled out new drive-thrus in Wales and Cumbria, selling all of its popular items including chicken bakes, and it’s understood that new near-future locations will include Bradford and Stoke-on-Trent.

The Greggs drive-thru in Bradford is set to be built on the site of a former pub The Cross Keys, which is currently vacant as it shut “long before the pandemic”.

According to Yorkshire Live, a planning application has already been submitted by 5apphire Ltd to clear the site and replace it with a drive-thru in July next year.

The application stated that the pub had shut “long before the pandemic” and that there was “no realistic prospect” that it would reopen soon.

Planning officers commented, “The demolition of the stone built public house is unfortunate however the building is not statutorily protected i.e. it is not a listed building or within a conservation area and so if a building of a good design is proposed it is not considered to be reasonably to insist on its retention.

“There is also considered to be an adequate level of parking provision and sufficient space within the site for cars to queue within the site to make use of the drive-through.”

Meanwhile, the Stoke-on-Trent site is set to open at Springfield Retail Park in Trent Vale.

Other sites already running include Sandy Lane in Newcastle, Saltbox Road in Bognor Regis and Allerdyce Court in Glasgow!

And fans can’t wait to see if one is coming to a town or city near them as they have something for everyone including vegan hot cross buns at Easter.

One Greggs customer tweeted, ‘Hey @GreggsOfficial what’s happening with the one in swansea? It’s been an empty building site since April. I work directly opposite and need my corned beef fix!’

Another put, ‘Where is this! I need it in my life.’

And a third fan asked, ‘Are you making a greggs drive through by Billing Aquadrome in Northampton NN3?’

To which Greggs replied, ‘Never say never, Hayley……’