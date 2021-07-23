We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Fans of Greggs’ steak bake can learn how to make the delicious recipe from the comfort of their own home.

It’s safe to say that UK bakery chain Greggs is a national institution, with many of us partial to one of their baked pies, sausage rolls or iced buns. Then there’s of course the infamous steak bake that has long been a favourite for those craving a lunchtime treat or on the go snack. Because who doesn’t love that delicious golden puff pastry packed with mouthwatering meat and a rich gravy? The good news is you can now easily recreate this beloved bake at home and with just 5 ingredients. And we reckon it’s as good if not better than the real deal. Greggs released the official recipe for their famous steak bake, as well as their chicken bake.

Ingredients Puff pastry sheet

1 egg

Finely diced beef

Cornflour (or plain flour)

Beef stock

Method Preheat the oven to 200C. Fry the beef until browned. Pour in the beef stock and mix in the flour to combine. Simmer until the mixture has thickened then leave to cool.

Cut two puff pastry rectangles, 108mm x 94mm (for an authentic replica Steak Bake).

Brush the edges of one rectangle with egg, then spoon your beef filling into the middle. Top with the other rectangle of pastry and use a fork to seal the edges. Brush the pastry with egg and score six diagonal lines on the top of the pastry. Transfer to a baking tray and cook in the oven for 20mins until golden brown, and piping hot.

Tips for making Greggs' steak bake:

If you’d like to make a vegan Steak Bake, simply replace the beef for a vegan meat-alternative, use vegetable stock and choose a vegan-friendly puff pastry such as Jus Rol.

