Greggs bakery treats contain a secret code on top - and it will leave you mindblown as former workers reveal their hidden meaning.

Greggs bakery treats – whether it’s a steak bake, cheese and onion bake, or a sausage and bean melt, may look the same shape but on closer inspection, each bake has a different pattern on top and this translates a ‘secret code’ message to workers.

For anyone who doesn’t work at Greggs will be mindblown by the discovery that there are different messages baked into the top of the different pastries, as former workers of the bakery chain, which reopened after lockdown, spill their secrets from the kitchen.

In revealing the different symbols, consisting of little dashes, zig-zag lines, three horizontal slits, giant V’s, and wave lines, the former employees have de-coded the hidden meaning behind the tasty Greggs bakery treat.

How to tell what filling is inside any Greggs bakery treat from just looking at it:

A. Wavy lines = Chicken bake

B. Diagonal lines = Steak bake

C. Three horizontal slits = Vegetable katsu bake

D. Giant V’s = Cheese and onion pasty

E. Small wave lines = Vegetable bake

F. Little dashes = Sausage and bean melt

But if this is completely new to you, fear not, for James Oldfield and Jamie Dear said it was only when they began working at Greggs that they noticed the “secret code” on top of all the bakery treats to help tell them apart.

James revealed that new recruits are made to learn the markings in the pastry to be able to identify which is which, using the different patterns on top to helped differentiate the range of Greggs bakery treats on offer. So chances are if you’ve never worked at Greggs then you’re not likely to know this quick ID hack.

And their inside secrets will help you out too – as forget having to guess or bite into every Greggs bakery treat to reveal which belongs to who when you’ve bought a bulk ahead of a family day trip or picnic.

Or maybe you’ve ordered your favourite Greggs bake on Just Eat and they look identical in the bag.

Simply learn the pattern and seriously impress the kids – a new party trick sorted right there!