We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Iceland has launched a giant Cadbury Creme Egg dessert for Easter 2020 and it looks heavenly.

If your favourite thing about Easter is Cadbury’s Creme Egg, this new dessert is right up your alley. Iceland is now selling an enormous version of one of the world’s best Easter eggs and it looks incredible.

If your Easters always consists of whipping up the best Creme Egg recipes like delicious Creme Egg brownies or cupcakes, Iceland’s huge take on the classic Creme Egg will have you drooling.

The dessert is truly what dreams are made of. The dessert features the iconic Creme Egg fondant, surrounded by white chocolate mousse and a base of chocolate cake. All encased underneath an egg-shaped shell of Cadbury’s chocolate.

What makes this dessert all the more tempting is the price point, for just £6 this sweet treat can be yours, and will no doubt go down a treat with the whole family this Easter.

Cadbury Creme Egg Mousse Dessert

Cadbury Creme Egg Mouse Dessert, £6 – Iceland

A heavenly mix of fondant, white chocolate mousse, and chocolate cake, all wrapped in a Cadbury chocolate shell. All for just £6! View at Iceland

As Andrew Staniland, Trading Director of Frozen at Iceland, says, “This is the perfect sharing dessert that is guaranteed to wow, as families get back round the table together to celebrate Easter. Cadbury’s is an iconic brand and we know that our customers will absolutely love this exclusive range.”

The only argument you’ll hear over the Easter break is who gets the last slice! It’s the perfect surprise for any Creme Egg lover and is sure to be a sell-out, so snap it up while you can.

The dessert is an Iceland exclusive so you won’t find it anywhere else, and is just one of the many Creme Egg bargains available in-store and online.