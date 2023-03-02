Rumours are rife that Mini Eggs are being discounted - so we've set the record straight.

They're the little drops of joy that we reach for during the Easter festivities, providing a nice switch up in-between munching your classic kid's Easter eggs (opens in new tab). Tasty milk chocolate with a crunchy shell, finished in a sweet pastel shade - there's really not much to dislike about the Cadbury classics, which is why rumours of them being scrapped feels particularly devastating.

In 2019, fans were dealt a blow when they learned that packets of Mini Eggs were shrinking (opens in new tab) in size. Further outrage was shared online last year as people struggled to find Mini Eggs on supermarket shelves. This led to many bakers having to decorate a number of Mini Egg recipes (opens in new tab) with Terry's Chocolate Orange pieces instead (the travesty). One year on, is the end really nigh for the popular treats? We share what we know.

Are Mini Eggs being discontinued?

No, Cadbury's classic Mini Eggs are not being discontinued in the UK. Whilst the popular milk chocolate variety is safe, sadly the company did decide to scrap their Royal Dark Mini Eggs in 2019.

According to NunuChocolate (opens in new tab): "Cadbury had no choice but to discontinue the product in 2019 due to declining sales and changing consumer preferences."

The move certainly upset some fans with a penchant for the dark chocolate offering. So much so that one outraged consumer Virginia Trible launched a petition online (opens in new tab).

"Dark chocolate mini eggs were better than milk chocolate mini eggs. Cadbury’s royal dark mini eggs were discontinued and should be brought back. Sign this petition to help bring the good old days back!" reads the petition page.

The dark chocolate variety was only available in the US, so hasn't affected chocolate lovers in the UK.

Mini Eggs - supply issues

Whilst Cadbury's are still producing everyone's favourite pint-sized Easter treats, some retailers did say that they struggled to stock Mini Eggs in stores during Easter 2022.

Back in April last year, business owner Goran Raven (opens in new tab) - who owns a Budgens store in Essex - told ConvenienceStore.co.uk (opens in new tab) that many in his trade had been frustrated at the short supply of mini eggs.

"My biggest bugbear is that we haven’t been able to get mini eggs since February," he said. "I spoke to 15 different retailers at a trade show and none of them have had Mini Eggs for several weeks.

"We got the hods in just after Christmas. They sold out and we’ve not been able to replace them. The Mini Egg bars and shell eggs are all over the place, but the 80g bags, you can’t find them."

Similar business owners in the West Midlands and further afield in Northern Ireland also moaned of no mini eggs. "There’s a shortage of all things Easter - Mini Eggs and Creme Eggs," said Ballymena-based business owner Eugene Diamond (opens in new tab).

It wasn't just store owners that were aware of the mini egg shortage, with several fans of the chocolate treat taking to social media to share their woes.

"Is there a shortage of mini eggs? We’ve had to use a Terry’s chocolate Orange alternative this weekend to maintain adequate levels of Easter baked filth," tweeted @WakelinsCoffee (opens in new tab) shop, back in April 2022.

Around the same time, Twitter user Brett Bonnell (opens in new tab) also expressed how the shortage was affecting him. "What a travesty… This will be the 1st time in at least a decade that I haven’t had numerous bags of mini eggs," he wrote. "I actually haven’t had any this year & that is not by choice. I just haven’t found any. Was there a shortage that I didn’t know about?"

At the time, Mondelez International (opens in new tab) who manufacture Cadbury's Mini Eggs insisted that there wasn't a problem. "Cadbury Mini Eggs plays a key role in the seasonal occasion, as one of the nation’s favourite Easter brands," said the firm. "We’re pleased to confirm that there are no production challenges or shortages of Cadbury Mini Eggs at present."

Let's hope that the same situation doesn't present itself in April 2023.

Where can I buy Mini Eggs?

