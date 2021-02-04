Aldi gin: Aldi’s best budget gins for 2021

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We’ve rounded up the most popular Aldi gins for this year. These budget gins are £17.99 or less which makes them a bargain.

The Aldi gin range for 2021 varies from dry gin to fruit-infused gin. Whether you want to drink it straight, pair it with a bit of fizz or turn it into a cocktail, we’re sure you’ll find one to suit.

Gin has become a massively popular spirit over the years. In 2018, WSTA (The Wine and Spirit Trade Association) reported that over 73 million bottles of gin were sold in the UK. In 2019 this rose to 82 million bottles and the figures continue to climb on a yearly basis.

On average Aldi has estimated to sell an average of 5,000 bottles of gin an hour – that’s 12,500 bottles per day.

The staggering popularity of this tipple has left us wanting to find out more about the range Aldi has to offer us this year. From Aldi’s Haysmith’s to Harrison gin, from pink gin to dry gin, we’ve chosen the top Aldi gins for 2021…

Aldi’s Haysmith’s, Raspberry and Redcurrant Pink Gin (£14.99)

Sweet raspberries and tangy red berries pair nicely together to make this sweet Aldi’s Haysmith’s, Raspberry, and Redcurrant Pink Gin. The delicately decorated bottle makes this gin perfect as a gift option too.

Aldi says this gin has a ‘peppery note with juniper undertones’.

Aldi’s Haysmith’s Blood Orange & Peach Gin (£14.99)

The vibrant colour of this gin is sure to turn a few heads. The burst of citrus orange partnered with the softness of the peach work wonders together. This is a great base gin for a cocktail or keep it simple and serve with tonic. Garnish with an orange segment.

Aldi says this gin has a ‘fresh and zesty orange flavour’.

Aldi’s Haysmith’s Seville Orange & Lime Gin (£14.99)

If you’re a fan of citrus, this gin is the one for you. The tangy orange and punch of lime really bring this gin to life. Garnish with a lime and keep it simple with tonic or fizz it up and serve with prosecco.

Aldi says this gin has ‘sweet lime undertones’.

Aldi’s Haysmith’s Rhubarb & Ginger Gin (14.99)

Aldi’s Haysmith’s Rhubarb & Ginger Gin has a fiery flavour thanks to the ginger. Tie a bright pink bow around this bottle of gin and you’ve got an impressive gift that costs only £14.99.

Aldi says this gin is ‘spicy and fruity with a warming taste’.

Greyson’s Premium Pink Gin 1L (£17.99)

Ideal served with lemonades, Greyson’s Premium Pink Gin is a delicate gin with a hint of raspberries and strawberries. Serve with plenty of ice and heaps of berries on top for an impressive, yet simple cocktail.

Aldi says this gin has ‘aromas of berries’.

Harrison Gin (£15.99)

This gin is a classic. It’s crisp in flavour, has zesty, floral undertones, and is perfectly paired with cucumber. A hint of juniper really makes this gin special. Keep it classic and serve with ice and tonic.

Aldi says this gin is ‘crisp, refreshing and balanced’.

Greyson’s London Dry Gin 1L (£14.19)

Greyson’s London Dry Gin, formally known as Oliver Cromwell is ideal if you’re looking to create a classic G&T. This dry and zesty gin is a bargain. Serve with plenty of ice, lemon, and tonic or lemonade.

Aldi says this gin is elegantly smooth and complex taste’.

These gins are available all year round from stores across the UK.