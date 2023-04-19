How to watch King Charles III's coronation on TV - UK and US streaming details

Members of the public want to know how they can see the historic event for themselves. Here's how to watch King Charles III's coronation (opens in new tab) from anywhere in the world.

May 6, 2023, is certainly a day for the history books as people across the globe come together to see King Charles crowned alongside Queen Camilla (opens in new tab) in a spectacular coronation ceremony. Just like Queen Elizabeth II's coronation (opens in new tab) - back in 1953 - Charles will be crowned at Westminster Abbey with a special carriage procession before and after the service.

Many royal fans are expected to travel to London to line the streets and catch a glimpse of the King on his big day. But for the millions of people who can't make it to the capital, we've shared details of how you can watch King Charles III's coronation from home.

How to watch King Charles III's coronation in the UK:

UK viewers can watch King Charles III's coronation on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. It's thought that ITV and Sky will also have live coverage of the coronation procession and ceremony on their TV channels.

BBC Two will additionally air signed coverage of the ceremony, whilst the interactive red button will have coverage for those who are blind or partially sighted. Audiences that would prefer to tune into the coronation via radio, can listen along via BBC Radio 2 and BBC sounds.

Whilst the coronation ceremony kicks off at 11am (GMT), it's likely that TV coverage will begin much earlier in the morning. As with previous royal events - such as the Queen's funeral (opens in new tab) and royal weddings like Prince Harry and Meghan (opens in new tab) and Prince William and Princess Kate (opens in new tab) - BBC and ITV coverage has seen royal experts and friends giving their opinions and anecdotes in the build-up to the event.

Charles' coronation procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey for the ceremony will be shown on television, ahead of the ceremony. Live broadcasting of the event is expected to finish after the Royal Family have appeared on the balcony at Buckingham Palace.

The BBC have teased that their coverage will include "an extensive network of cameras to give audiences a front row seat". Presenters include Kirsty Young, Claire Balding and JJ Chalmers, alongside BBC favourites Huw Edwards, Sophie Raworth and Anita Rani.

Lead presenter Kirsty Young (opens in new tab) says: "I’m very happy indeed to be part of the BBC’s Coronation coverage, as our cameras capture history in the making. Ceremony, spectacle and a right royal celebration – it’s got all the ingredients of a weekend worth watching."

How to watch King Charles III's coronation in the US:

US Viewers will be able to watch King Charles' coronation via BBC America. This can be accessed via Hulu (opens in new tab) or a subscription with BritBox (opens in new tab). Major US news networks like ABC, CNN and Fox News are likely to show coverage too - either on TV or social media.

Due to the time difference, US viewers will have to be up pretty early on May 6 to watch the ceremony on TV. The service at Westmister Abbey starts at 6am EST, but if you want to see the carriage procession from Buckingham Palace before, you'll need to rise and shine a little earlier.

For those wanting to catch Coronation coverage from other parts of the world, the BBC have confirmed that "audiences outside the UK will be able to watch on the BBC News channel, or listen on the World Service".

How to watch the Coronation Concert

The BBC have confirmed that they will broadcast the Coronation Concert on BBC1 at 8pm on Sunday 7 May. The concert will air live from the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Royal fans can also watch and listen to coverage of the concert via BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds. Big screens showing the coronation concert will also be put up in parks across the country - including London's St Jame's Park.

Just like the coronation ceremony, the BBC has also scrapped their TV licence for the Coronation concert, meaning you don't need a licence to watch it.

Kirsty Young will return to present the Coronation concert, with Radio 1's Clara Amfo and Diversity star Jordan Banjo interviewing artists backstage ahead of their performances.

