Get fresh fries at McDonald’s every time with this genius ordering hack

A McDonald’s fan has shared the secret to always getting fresh fries.

Food blogger Jonny Massaad revealed the trick and it’s up there with the other mind-blowing McDonald’s hacks that will change the game for drive-thru fans.

It comes after a Maccies fan revealed how to get free delivery on every McDonald’s order, perfect if you’re more of a stay home and order in person.

All you have to do is order your fries without salt, which means they have to be fried from scratch in the kitchen, rather than served from the stash of fries all ready to go.

Jonny decided to put his theory to the test by ordering two boxes of chips, one with salt and the other without.

“Another Maccas hack, order chips without salt and they’ll be fresher than the ones with salt because they have to be made from fresh,” he said.

He then used a thermometer to measure the temperature of both boxes of fries to check if the unsalted really was fresher than the salted.

The temperature of the fries with salt were 24.3 degrees, while the temperature of the fries without salt hit 36.9 degrees – proving they were fresh out of the fryer.

All you’ve got to do is add your own salt and you’ve got yourself a batch of hot and salty freshly cooked McDonald’s fries.

Of course, there’s one catch. You’ll have to wait a little longer for your order to be ready, but we think it’s worth it!

Over 130k people watched the video and hundreds commented in support of the clever trick.

As one Maccies fan commented, ‘DOPE hack. I wanna go test it out.’

Another fast-food lover vouched for the advice, adding, ‘My best friend used to do that! Always hot and fresh!’