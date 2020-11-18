McDonald’s has permanently axed four VERY popular menu items

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

McDonald’s has permanently axed four very popular items from its menu.

With the fast food chain introducing its much anticipated Christmas menu from today, changes to its previous menu have had to be made in order to make room for the new festive treats to join the McDonald’s ranks.

As of today you can treat yourself to some early Christmas joy by hitting your local McDonald’s drive-thru and ordering off their 2020 festive menu which includes some seriously indulgent eats.

The classic McDonald’s McFlurry has been given the ultimate British Christmas twist and topped with Celebrations.

Meanwhile, meat lovers will be thrilled to hear that a Double Big Mac has arrived – boasting not two but FOUR meat patties inside its iconic triple bun.

There’s also a Jerk Chicken Sandwich available and the highly sought after festive camembert Cheese Melt Dippers teamed with tangy tomato sauce.

When it comes to beverages, Maccies has given the coffee selection a yuletide revamp, with Salted Caramel Lattes and Toffee Lattes on the menu.

Sadly, these super exciting additions means McDonald’s fans will have to say goodbye to the Spicy Quarter Pounder with Cheese, the Quarter Pounder Deluxe, the McChicken BLT and Nacho Cheese Wedges. Sad times.

The spicy cheese treats went down seriously well with diners who have been raving about the bites of melted spicy jalapeno cheese, covered in fried tortilla chips all over social media.

But McDonald’s lovers have also been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the quadruple-burger Double Big Mac.

‘Happy double Big Mac day,’ one overjoyed fan wrote on Twitter today.

‘Oh my god. I don’t normally have McDonalds but I may have to make a journey for a Double Big Mac,’ added another.

‘A double Big Mac! There is a god,’ a third chipped in.