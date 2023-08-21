McVitie's is launching a new Jaffa Cake flavour but we still can't decide if it's a biscuit or a cake

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

McVitie's is adding another unique flavour to its Jaffa Cake selection but should they be reinventing the wheel?

The popular snack, which creates a controversial debate over whether it's technically a biscuit or a snack, is getting a makeover ahead of the new school term - and it's going to be available just in time to put into your kids' packed lunches.

When it comes to the best and worst biscuits for your diet, Jaffa Cakes are a healthier chocolate biscuit option with just 46 calories and 1g of fat, 0.5g of saturated fat and 6.1g of sugar.

The iconic orange Jaffa Cake flavour has already had an adaptation to its recipe in recent years with the launches of Party Passionfruit, Cheeky Cherry, Strawberry and Lemon & Lime, alongside the original Orange. And McVitie's recently brought back a fan favourite - 20 years after it was axed.

But now there's a new kid on the block, with the announcement of Jaffa Cakes Rockin' Raspberry flavour bringing a delicious, juicy berry flavour ready to rock your tastebuds.

Alice Jamieson, Brand Manager for McVitie's at pladis UK&I, said, "We’re always keen to create new flavours that we think our ‘Jaffanatics’ will love – and when we saw that our fans were keen to try a taste of juicy raspberry in their Jaffa Cakes, we listened! The new Jaffa Cakes Raspberry flavour is a delicious addition to our Jaffa Cakes lineup that we hope everyone will enjoy."

A twist on the iconic favourite, McVitie’s Jaffa Cake Raspberry features the delicious crackly dark chocolate and springy sponge layer of the original McVitie's Jaffa Cakes, with a brand new zingy berry-flavoured centre.

And fans of raspberry flavour have already fallen in love with the combo that features in some look-a-like European biscuits.

Upon seeing the similar cake, one fan tweeted, "They look like Jaffa Cakes but raspberry omg."

And another spotted that Milka is already selling a similar raspberry product in Malta.

As all lovers of sweet treats will know, chocolate and raspberry are a winning flavour combination that perfectly pairs rich chocolate with tangy raspberry – a true taste sensation.

One fan tweeted, "I eat way too many Jaffa cakes no wonder I can’t cut fat."

A second Jaffa Cake fan noted the different flavours already available abroad, they shared, "Finland has had Jaffa cakes in at least seven different candy flavours plus Passion fruit, lemon, lime, strawberry, apple & cinnamon, raspberry, pear and strawberry with milk chocolate. And obviously orange is always available."

While another fan recalled, "Just remembering the mid-2010s when Lidl sold the Jaffa cakes with white chocolate and raspberry Jaffa and how I thought they’d be around forever..."

But one thing all fans still cannot agree on is whether it's a biscuit or a cake.

Would be a win @BBCBreakfast if we were a biscuit… but we’re definitely still a cake. #NotABiscuit https://t.co/rOIE45SxZKApril 27, 2023 See more

McVitie's Raspberry Jaffa cakes where to buy

McVitie’s fans will be able to buy Raspberry Jaffa Cakes at Asda from Monday, 21st August 2023 and they will also be available in Tesco and Co-op from September, and Sainsbury’s from October. They come in recyclable* boxes of 10 cakes and have a RRP of £1.25.

If you can't wait for the launch, you could try making your own with this homemade Jaffa Cake recipe or how about this Jaffa Cake pancake recipe which is too yummy to resist!