'Begging to be dunked in a latte' McVities bring back fan favourite biscuit 20 years after it was axed

McVities is bringing back its fan favourite white chocolate digestive biscuits after almost a 20 year hiatus.

You can't beat an easy chocolate chip cookies recipe or another biscuits recipes to re-stock your cupboards for less. But there's one biscuit that you'll just have to buy and try and it's the white chocolate digestives.

The popular biscuit makers axed the limited edition iconic sweet treat back in 2005 but after almost two decades, they've returned to shelves - with Sainsbury's among the first to stock them, followed by Tesco and Morrisons.

With a RRP of £1.89, for a packet of 15 biscuits, fans are rushing to get their drinks ready and indulge.

One fan tweeted, "So apparently White Chocolate McVities Digestives are a thing now and I need them in my life."

Another fan put, "McVities are doing white chocolate digestives in July. I can't wait to open the fridge and see them looking lovingly at me, begging to be dunked in a latte."

While a third fan wrote, "Love HobNobs. Once I see them in shoos I plan on trying the new White chocolate digestives that have released."

Come on @McVities please bring back white chocolate digestives in 2023. I'm begging you. pic.twitter.com/qu4SJWvx8SDecember 11, 2022 See more

Their return comes after the release of festive Jaffa Cakes and fans proceeded to beg the firm to reintroduce them to their biscuit collection.

Last December one fan tweeted, "Come on please bring back white chocolate digestives in 2023. I'm begging you."

Another fan put, "Please, please, please bring back the white chocolate digestives, I’m begging you. I will literally give you one of my kidneys if that’s what it takes."

And a third fan wrote, "HELP NEEDED! Guys! Please retweet so McVities bring out White Chocolate Digestives for Christmas."

HELP NEEDED! Guys! Please retweet so Mcvities bring out White Chocolate Digestives for Christmas ❤️@McVities @JamieLaing_UK #mcvities #biscuits #Christmas2020 #Christmas #food pic.twitter.com/kenVg42Ih9November 17, 2020 See more

Ahead of the return, Aslı Özen Turhan, chief marketing officer at pladis, said, “Our customers have been asking for white chocolate digestives for a while and we're excited to finally bring them to the shelves.

"Knowing how much people love white chocolate and having new sweet treats to try, we couldn’t wait to make this highly anticipated addition to the digestives family."

You could always have a go at making your own by adapting this homemade chocolate digestives recipe.

(Image credit: Getty)

Baking is a great way to keep the kids entertained over half term, and you can pick up some of the best Prime Day Baby deals at goodto.com