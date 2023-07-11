'Begging to be dunked in a latte' McVities bring back fan favourite biscuit 20 years after it was axed
Fans are so excited at the sweet treat's return they've got their drinks at the ready...
McVities is bringing back its fan favourite white chocolate digestive biscuits after almost a 20 year hiatus.
You can't beat an easy chocolate chip cookies recipe or another biscuits recipes to re-stock your cupboards for less. But there's one biscuit that you'll just have to buy and try and it's the white chocolate digestives.
The popular biscuit makers axed the limited edition iconic sweet treat back in 2005 but after almost two decades, they've returned to shelves - with Sainsbury's among the first to stock them, followed by Tesco and Morrisons.
With a RRP of £1.89, for a packet of 15 biscuits, fans are rushing to get their drinks ready and indulge.
One fan tweeted, "So apparently White Chocolate McVities Digestives are a thing now and I need them in my life."
Another fan put, "McVities are doing white chocolate digestives in July. I can't wait to open the fridge and see them looking lovingly at me, begging to be dunked in a latte."
While a third fan wrote, "Love HobNobs. Once I see them in shoos I plan on trying the new White chocolate digestives that have released."
Come on @McVities please bring back white chocolate digestives in 2023. I'm begging you. pic.twitter.com/qu4SJWvx8SDecember 11, 2022
Their return comes after the release of festive Jaffa Cakes and fans proceeded to beg the firm to reintroduce them to their biscuit collection.
Last December one fan tweeted, "Come on please bring back white chocolate digestives in 2023. I'm begging you."
Another fan put, "Please, please, please bring back the white chocolate digestives, I’m begging you. I will literally give you one of my kidneys if that’s what it takes."
And a third fan wrote, "HELP NEEDED! Guys! Please retweet so McVities bring out White Chocolate Digestives for Christmas."
HELP NEEDED! Guys! Please retweet so Mcvities bring out White Chocolate Digestives for Christmas ❤️@McVities @JamieLaing_UK #mcvities #biscuits #Christmas2020 #Christmas #food pic.twitter.com/kenVg42Ih9November 17, 2020
Ahead of the return, Aslı Özen Turhan, chief marketing officer at pladis, said, “Our customers have been asking for white chocolate digestives for a while and we're excited to finally bring them to the shelves.
"Knowing how much people love white chocolate and having new sweet treats to try, we couldn’t wait to make this highly anticipated addition to the digestives family."
You could always have a go at making your own by adapting this homemade chocolate digestives recipe.
Baking is a great way to keep the kids entertained over half term, and you can pick up some of the best Prime Day Baby deals at goodto.com
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life with more than 16 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently writes a mix of Entertainment news - including baby news, weddings, reporting the the latest news about the Royal kids Prince George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie and Lilibet as well as Family news stories. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
Liam Payne admits controversial comments about Zayn Malik 'came from the wrong place', as he completes a stint in rehab for becoming someone he 'didn’t really recognize anymore'
Liam Payne admits controversial comments about Zayn Malik were wrong, and weighs in on completing a stint in rehab after some unrecognizable behavior.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Who is on Loose Women today? The stars on today's panel
Who is on Loose Women today? This is who to expect on the panel...
By Selina Maycock • Published