Morrisons Christmas sandwich range includes a festive 'glow-up' of this breakfast fave

Morrisons has unveiled its Christmas sandwich range and this popular breakfast treat has been given our favourite festive makeover.

The countdown to Christmas has begun and while, for most kids, their top priority on Christmas Day will be seeing which top Christmas toys Santa has left them, adults might want to boost their energy levels for the festivities ahead.

And they can now treat themselves to an extra special festive breakfast thanks to Morrisons which has given the basic breakfast buttery croissant, a Christmas 'glow-up' with the arrival of its brand new addition Smoked Salmon and Cream Cheese Croissant.

Packed with protein, potassium, and omega-3, to name but a few of its nutrients, this savory selection will hit the spot.

The pastry is available at all Morrisons supermarkets alongside its Christmas sandwiches, wraps, and baguettes.

The range consists of ten festive options with other new additions for this year including; The Best Turkey Feast Sandwich and Morrisons Christmas Lunch Wrap.

Meanwhile, if your tastebuds aren't tickled by any of the above, don't fear for customer favourites including the Morrisons Pigs Under Blankets with Gravy Mayo Sandwich will also be returning for 2023, as well as vegetarian and vegan options including Morrisons Brie and Cranberry Sandwich, Vegan No Turkey and Stuffing Sandwich, and The Best Xmas Cheeseboard Sandwich.

Caroline Bates, head of trading, Food to Go and Counters at Morrisons, said: “The arrival of our Christmas sandwiches, wraps, and more is an exciting time which many of our shoppers look forward to, so we’re pleased to be launching our better-than-ever range this year. Whatever your preference, there’s something for every customer to enjoy and add a festive touch to their shop.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Morrisons Christmas sandwich, wraps, baguettes and pastries range 2023

Morrisons Christmas sandwiches, wraps, and pastries prices range between £2.85 and £3.50, with the sandwiches also being available in either the core £4 meal deal (just £3.50 for More Card customers) or the £4.50 The Best meal deal (£4 for More Card customers). More Card customers sign up for a free card to earn more points on selected products in-store, online, and on fuel. Plus there's exclusive money off your next shop and treats that you might love.

Festive sandwiches

Morrisons Turkey Lunch Sandwich , £2.85 - Malted bread filled with delicately cooked turkey breast, sweetcure bacon, and sage and onion stuffing, finished with cranberry sauce.

Malted bread filled with delicately cooked turkey breast, sweetcure bacon, and sage and onion stuffing, finished with cranberry sauce. Morrisons Free From Turkey Feast Sandwich , £2.85 - A Free From alternative to the Christmas classic - turkey breast, maple bacon, and pork stuffing are nestled inside seeded gluten-free bread with sweet cranberry sauce.

A Free From alternative to the Christmas classic - turkey breast, maple bacon, and pork stuffing are nestled inside seeded gluten-free bread with sweet cranberry sauce. Morrisons Market Street Festive Feast Baguette, £3.00 (NEW) - The festive favourite packaged inside a baguette filled with chicken, pigs in blankets, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and mayonnaise.

The festive favourite packaged inside a baguette filled with chicken, pigs in blankets, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and mayonnaise. Morrisons Smoked Salmon & Cream Cheese Croissant, £2.85 (NEW) - Delectable smoked salmon served inside a flaky croissant alongside a generous helping of soft cream cheese.

Delectable smoked salmon served inside a flaky croissant alongside a generous helping of soft cream cheese. Morrisons Christmas Feast Baguette, £3.00 - Made fresh in-store daily by Morrisons colleagues, this baguette is filled with chicken breast, cranberry sauce, pigs in blankets, and sage and onion stuffing, with a seasoned mayonnaise on a freshly baked baguette.

Made fresh in-store daily by Morrisons colleagues, this baguette is filled with chicken breast, cranberry sauce, pigs in blankets, and sage and onion stuffing, with a seasoned mayonnaise on a freshly baked baguette. Morrisons Christmas Lunch Wrap, £2.85 (NEW) - Not your usual Christmas sandwich - a soft white wrap filled with diced chicken, sage, and onion stuffing, sweetcure bacon, and sausage with cranberry sauce and spinach.

Not your usual Christmas sandwich - a soft white wrap filled with diced chicken, sage, and onion stuffing, sweetcure bacon, and sausage with cranberry sauce and spinach. Morrisons Pigs Under Blankets Sandwich, £2.85 - The perfect option for customers who can’t get enough of Pigs in Blankets. Sausages with smoked bacon, cranberry chutney, and seasoned mayonnaise on white bread.

The perfect option for customers who can’t get enough of Pigs in Blankets. Sausages with smoked bacon, cranberry chutney, and seasoned mayonnaise on white bread. The Best Ultimate Turkey Feast Sandwich, £3.50 (NEW) - An unbeatable classic - British turkey and sausage paired with smoked bacon, sage and onion stuffing, and cranberry sauce on malted bread.

(Image credit: Morrisons )

Vegetarian and vegan options