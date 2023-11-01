The most unpopular Christmas dinner item revealed, and surprisingly it’s not sprouts

Mariah Carey officially declared it Christmas with the return of her iconic All I Want For Christmas is You single on her social media so as we start the countdown it's only fitting that the most unpopular Christmas dinner item is revealed, and to our surprise, it's NOT sprouts.

Many families are already hunting down the Top Christmas Toys and finding the cheapest supermarket to do their Christmas food shop. And with the UK expected to eat 264 million pieces of turkey, 162 million servings of Christmas pudding, and 250 million brussel sprouts this Christmas the debate over the worst item of food on a Christmas dinner comes around every year.

This year, with the rising popularity of people purchasing the best air fryers for families many people might be trying an air fryer Christmas cake or searching online for recipe ideas to make their 2023 Christmas dinner one that's on another level when it comes to taste and flavours.

But in doing so they've revealed just which Christmas dinner food item and Christmas dessert they are least likely to eat.

Owner of online supermarket Britsuperstore, Richard Price, analysed more than one million search results to find the nation's least favourite Christmas dinner item.

He said, "We collated a list of popular Christmas dinner items and desserts and used the analytics tool Ahrefs to find out how many times the items had been searched for.

"The study found that the nation's least Favourite Item is new potatoes only receiving 4,600 searches closely followed by cranberry sauce with 5,900 searches."

