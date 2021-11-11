We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Morrisons’ new Gin Liqueur Snow Dome will help you get into the festive mood this year – and it’s even more affordable than M&S’ sell-out Snow Globe.

Gin liquor snow globes have become increasingly popular in recent years as customers across the UK enjoy the decorative bottles and delicious seasonal flavours. As the countdown to Christmas begins, many Brits will no doubt already be looking for the best Christmas food and drink to enjoy over the festive season. Whether you’re looking for a Christmas food gift to give to a loved one, or a little treat to enjoy yourself, the shelves are getting stacked with old favourites and exciting new releases.

Now Morrisons have launched a brand new drink and it sounds seriously scrumptious! The supermarket giant’s The Best Orange & Gingerbread Gin Liqueur Snow Dome can help you sprinkle a little magic.

With its glittering appearance and delicately-spiced flavours of ginger and cinnamon, topped with orange notes, it certainly conjures up an image of Christmas. For a refreshing Yuletide drink this year, simply mix Morrisons’ Gin Liqueur Snow Dome with your tonic of choice.

Or if you fancy something a little different, why not use it as a Christmassy touch in classic gin cocktails like a French 75, a Negroni or a Gin Fizz?

Morrisons The Best Orange & Gingerbread Gin Liqueur Snow Dome £15

This glittering festive gin is delicately spiced with ginger and cinnamon and infused with orange liqueur. Perfect as a gift for the gin enthusiasts in your life! View at Morrisons

Priced at just £15, this new Gin Liqueur Snow Dome features a beautiful festive scene with added sparkle and with the flick of a switch on the bottom, it even lights up, making it a great Christmas decoration for future years.

It would make for a beautiful addition to the Christmas drinks trolley or as a gift for discerning gin fans. Morrisons’ The Best Orange & Gingerbread Gin Liqueur is available in stores and online now and could possibly be set to rival the M&S snow globe gin liqueurs, priced at £20.

M&S Spiced Sugar Plum Light Up Snow Globe Gin Liqueur £20

This liqueur contains edible silver leaf to help create a magical winter scene when you shake the bottle. View at Ocado

Last year M&S were forced to put a buying limit on their sell-out Christmas treat after it proved so popular with customers. This year, they’ve also introduced a brand new festive flavour of their Snow Globe Gin Liqueur.

And that’s not all as the the Spiced Sugar Plum Light Up Snow Globe Gin Liqueur also comes in a beautiful box along with Prosecco in a special Gift Box set.