M&S is selling its festive snow globe gin in gift boxes featuring a brand new Spiced Sugar Plum flavour that will surely get everyone in the Christmas spirit.

M&S is an incredible place to buy delicious and unique boozy drinks – from the summery passion fruit martini to the huge cocktail hour box. But the tipple M&S shoppers seem to love the most is the glitter snow globe gin range – and we’re getting a brand new festive flavour.

This summer, M&S introduced a new cherry blossom glitter globe edition of the sell-out gin, and now you can buy two festive snow globes gins in gift boxes – and there’s a brand new flavour!

Spiced Sugar Plum Light Up Snow Globe Gin Liqueur & Prosecco Gift Box

We can’t wait for Christmas now, thanks to M&S. The new flavour is Spiced Sugar Plum, which comes in a beautiful Sugar Plum Fairy inspired bottle and, wait for it, it lights up!

The gin has flakes of edible silver leaf and comes with a bottle of limited-edition Christmas Conte Priuli Oro Prosecco, both in a lovely Christmas box. It’s the perfect combo to create a classic gin cocktail.

Right now you can pre-order this festive gift, which will be delivered from the 2nd of November, perfect timing as you prepare for the Christmas break. This £45 gift box is perfect for any gin lover or a treat for yourself, and will immediately get you in the festive spirit.

Clementine Light Up Snow Globe Gin Liqueur & Prosecco Gift Box

The beloved Clementine Light Up Snow Globe Gin is also returning this year, also in a gift box with prosecco. The bottle is inspired by the Nutcracker ballet and has 23-carat edible gold leaf, and yes, this bottle also lights up.

If you’re a fan of gin and M&S’s glitter globe gin, don’t miss out on the chance to snap it up – they will sell out fast the closer we get to Christmas!