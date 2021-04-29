We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Morrisons is selling an Aperol Spritz cocktail box just in time for summer, that can be delivered straight to your door and even comes with orange slices.

With the government’s roadmap out of lockdown well underway, and outdoor gatherings allowed once more, Morrisons is getting us ready for summer.

The supermarket is selling everything you need for the summer, from an incredible BBQ essentials box to the perfect picnic platter. Now comes our favourite by far – The Morrisons Aperol Spritz Cocktail Box.

For just £35 you can get your hands on this summer cocktail kit- delivered straight to your door. Equipped with everything you need to make a perfect Aperol Spritz, the most delicious of summery drinks.

The Aperol Cocktail Box

The ultimate summer cocktail box, filled with Aperol, Prosecco, soda, and orange to create an Aperol spritz at home. There’s also a selection of light snacks, an ideal box to compliment a BBQ or celebrate our way out of lockdown! View Deal

What’s included in the Morrisons Aperol Spritz Cocktail Box?

In the box you get Aperol, a bottle of Mionetto prosecco, soda water, and even oranges to create a heavenly Aperol spritz! That’s not all, you also get Gruyere and poppy seed twists, lightly salted crisps, and Nocellara olives. Yum!

Aperol 70cl

Mionetto Prosecco DOC Treviso Brut 75cl

Morrisons Soda Water 1L

Morrisons The Best Gruyere & Poppy Seed Twists 100g

Morrisons The Best Lightly Salted Crisps 150g

Morrisons The Best Nocellara Olives 200g

Morrisons Loose Orange

Video of the Week

The best part of this box is that it’s available for next-day delivery! So you’ll be sorted for any impromptu gathering or celebration. These boxes are the perfect convenient combo, there’s something for everyone in there!

All the snacks are from Morrisons ‘Best’ range so they’re sure to be delicious, and nothing says summer like a bit of fizz and orange.