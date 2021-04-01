We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Morrisons is selling limited-edition food-filled picnic boxes which are perfect for groups of six family or friends to meet up outdoors.

The supermarket chain, which launched limited-edition Mother’s Day Breakfast in bed Food boxes and a popular Easter Treats box for £22, has pulled out the perfect picnic boxes in time for lockdown restrictions easing.

There are three possible picnic boxes available priced from £10-£35 – choose from the Morrison’s Luxury Ploughman’s Picnic Box £30 (or £35 including a bottle of prosecco or £45 with a bottle of champagne), the Family Picnic Box £26, or the Picnic Platter for Two £10.

Aidan Buckley, food box, eat fresh & food to order director at Morrisons said, “We know our customers will be excited to get out into the sun and meet up with friends and family that they haven’t been able to see during lockdown. Whether planning a classic picnic or a luxury spread, these two new food boxes offer something for everyone to share and enjoy in the park or back garden.”

Morrisons Picnic Food Boxes

What’s included in the Morrisons’ Luxury Ploughman’s Picnic Box?

The Luxury Ploughmans picnic box costs £30 but can be upgraded for an extra £5 to include a bottle of prosecco. Whether you’re planning a romantic date day, a sophisticated birthday lunch or simply want to indulge in a few delicious treats, our Luxury Ploughman’s Picnic Box is full of delightful options to tempt you.

Featuring The Best Marc de Champagne Truffles, The Best Sicilian Lemonade and The Best Rye Sourdough Crackers, there’s plenty to get excited about in this box. The Luxury Ploughman’s Picnic box is for online ordering only and both prices include next day or nominated day delivery.

Morrisons Snack Pork Pies 300g

Morrisons The Best Marc De Champagne Truffles 140g

Morrisons Cherry Bakewell Tarts 6 Pk

The Best Nocerella Olives 200g

Morrisons The Best Caramelised Balsamic Onion Chutney 305g

Morrisons Carvery Honey Roast Ham 150g

Morrisons The Best Lightly Salted Crisps 150g

Morrisons Stuffed Peppers 150g

Morrisons Spanish Selection 120g

Morrisons The Best Sicilian Lemonade 750ml

Morrisons The Best British Farmhouse Trio Cheese Selection 155g

Morrisons The Best Gruyere & Poppy Twists 100g

Morrisons Royal Gala Apples 6 Per Pack

Morrisons The Best Rye Sourdough Crackers 130g

Morrisons The Best Seeded Bread 400g

Morrisons Egg Mayonnaise Filler 250g

What’s included in the Morrisons’ Family Picnic Box?

For just £26 the Morrisons’ Family Picnic box features everything from cocktail sausages to carrot batons, this box is packed full of tasty picnic treats. Make it up into sandwiches, pick and choose the snacks as you please, and dive into a whole host of picnic delights. You’ll even find juice boxes in there, alongside a few sweet treats and fruit to enjoy too. The family picnic box is online-order only for delivery but with no extra cost.

Morrisons Pork Cocktail Sausages 30 Pack 246g

Morrisons Creamy Coleslaw 300g

Morrisons Mini Chicken Skewers 100g

Morrisons 20 Mini Pork Sausage Rolls 200g

Morrisons Mini Savoury Scotch Eggs 12 Pack

Greenside Cheese Slices 200g

Morrisons Carvery Honey Roast Ham 150g

Morrisons The Best Lightly Salted Crisps 150g

Morrisons Carrot Batons 325g

Morrisons Classic Houmous 200g

Mini Babybel Original x 6

Medium White Loaf 800g

Morrisons Brownie Bite Tub 24 pk

Morrisons Royal Gala Apples 6 per pack

Morrisons Orange Juice from Concentrate 3 x 200ml

Morrisons Apple Juice from Concentrate 3 x 200ml

Haribo Starmix Sweets Share Bag 175g

Morrisons Sweetclem 800g

What’s included in the Morrisons’ Adult Picnic Platter for Two?

Picnic platter serving two people, perfect for those impromptu picnics in the park. for just £10, simply pre-order online and the picnic platter will be ready to collect in-store across the country in three days.