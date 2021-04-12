We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Morrisons BBQ food box is back for 2021 and packed with everything you could possibly need for the perfect barbie.

With the government’s roadmap out of lockdown now allowing us to meet outdoors in each other’s gardens and warmer weather (hopefully) on the horizon, plenty of Brits have a summer schedule packed with barbecues.

After the success of the Morrisons picnic food box and Easter treats food box, a new one is available online in time for sunny get togethers.

Morrisons has made the barbecue prep as easy as it could ever be, offering a BBQ food box packed with meat, cheese, salad, rolls, crisps, dip and sweet treats – all for £40.

Morrisons BBQ Food Box

Crammed with meat, cheese, salad, side dishes and sweet treats, this Morrisons box of BBQ essentials will have you covered in one purchase. View at Morrisons

With delivery included in the price and easy online ordering, all you need to do is fire up that grill, treat your guests to a glass of perfect summer Pimms or a Spritz made from Amazon’s price-slashed Aperol and let Morrisons provide the tastiness.

It’s great news for meat lovers too – the box includes quarter pounder beef burgers, pork sausages, chicken drumsticks and maple glazed pork belly.

The full contents of the BBQ box is as follows:

Morrisons 4 British Beef Quarter Pounders 454g x 2

Best pork Sausages 6pk

Chicken Drumsticks 1.1kg

Maple Glazed Belly Pork 400g

Morrisons Finger Rolls 6pk

Morrisons soft white rolls 6pk

Morrisons Cheese Singles 10 Slices

Morrisons Cypriot Halloumi 225g

Heinz Thai Sweet Chilli Sauce 260g

Flava-Ir Barbecue Marinade 35g

Crisp Leaf Mix 230g