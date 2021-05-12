Morrisons is now selling an incredible Dr. Oetker baking box

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Morrisons is now selling a new Dr. Oetker baking box, filled with everything you need to make two delicious treats and delivered straight to your door.

With the roadmap out of lockdown well underway and all of us allowed to meet up outside and finally start celebrating things like birthdays, Morrisons have got all our food needs covered. From the afternoon tea box to the epic BBQ box, and now Morrison has come out with a brand new baking box.

As if the Aperol Spritz cocktail box wasn’t dreamy enough, now Morrisons has teamed up with Dr. Oetker to bring us a baking box for just £18. It has everything you need to make not one, but two cakes.

Morrisons Dr Oetker Baking box

The perfect box for any special occasion – or if you just fancy a sweet treat. This box has everything you need to make a Lemon Madeira loaf and loaded chocolate brownies. View Deal The delicious box of goodies comes equipped with everything from flour to flavourings, even Oreos, to make a perfect Lemon Madeira loaf and loaded brownies. Better still, the box can be delivered straight to your door. Ideal if you’re planning a party or a birthday has crept up on you.

What’s included in the Dr Oetker baking box?

Billington’s Golden Caster Sugar 500g

Morrisons Plain Flour 500g

Dr. Oetker White Chocolate Chunks 100g

Morrisons The Best Sicilian Lemon Extract 38ml

Dr. Oetker Dark Chocolate 150g

Billington’s Light Brown Soft Sugar 500g

Dr Oetker Fine Dark Cocoa Powder 3x25g

Dr. Oetker Baking Powder Sachets 6x7g

Dr. Oetker Milk Chocolate Chunks 100g

Oreo Original Sandwich Biscuits 154g

Dr Oetker Madagascan Vanilla Extract 38ml

The box comes with over 10 ingredients and the recipes give you 16 Ultimate Brownie Portions and 8 – 10 servings of Lemon Madeira Loaf Cake. All you need to have is three eggs and 220g of butter, that’s it!

The box makes the perfect treat for any get-together, a fun baking day or you just have a big sweet tooth. What better way to celebrate the easing of restrictions than with a tasty lemon Madeira cake, and some oreo chocolate brownies, yum!