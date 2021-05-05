We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Morrisons is now selling an Afternoon tea box, filled with all the traditional favourites and delivered straight to your door in time for VE Day 2021.

Morrisons are treating us yet again with another heavenly food box. They’ve already given us the ultimate BBQ box and picnic box – perfect now we can all meet outdoors.

If you’re looking for a really summery-themed gathering, there’s even the Morrisons Aperol Spritz Cocktail Box, which has everything you need to create the perfect Aperol Spritz!

Now Morrisons has announced the Tommy Afternoon Tea Box, costing just £20 and available to get delivered straight to your door.

The box is designed to celebrate VE day and is supporting the Royal British Legion, a charity that works to support vulnerable veterans and their families.

With every purchase of the box made between the 29th of April to the 10th of May, Morrisons will donate £1 to RBLI.

Morrisons Tommy Afternoon tea box

Everything you need to host a traditional afternoon tea this VE Day. With scones, Bakewell tars, and so much more delivered to your door! View Deal

For just £20 you can get your hands on all the traditional elements of a true afternoon tea! With ham, cheese, and egg mayo sandwich fillers, tea, Bakewell tarts, chocolate slices, lemonade, scones, strawberry conserve, and of course clotted cream.

It’s the perfect excuse to have an outdoor gathering and enjoy a cuppa and a cake.

What’s included in Morrisons Tommy Afternoon tea box?

Morrisons The Best All Butter Sultana Scone 4 Pack

Rodda’s Classic Cornish Clotted Cream 227g

Morrisons The Best Strawberry Conserve 340g

Morrisons Cherry Bakewell Tarts 6 Pack

Mr. Kipling Chocolate Slices 6 Pack

Morrisons Egg Mayonnaise Filler 250g

Greenside Cheese Slices 200g

Morrisons Carvery Honey Roast Ham 150g

Medium White Loaf 800g

Morrisons Red Label Tea Bags 40’s

Morrisons The Best Sparkling Sicilian Lemonade 750ml

Morrisons The Best Lightly Salted Crisps 150g

What makes this box even better is that you can get it delivered straight to your door. You can even upgrade your box, for another £5 you can get a bottle of prosecco and an extra £17 will get you a lovely bottle of champagne.