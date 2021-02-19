We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

M&S has launched an epic hybrid of both a cake and a biscuit to launch their very own incredible combo - the Biscake.

The British food retailer is famed for its foodie innovation and creative take on our favourite treats.

They left customers tickled and ready for Easter 2021 with their naughty emoji themed egg, wowed us with their new Harry Potter Easter range and are forever cramming shelves with irresistible new product launches when it comes to Colin the Caterpillar and Percy Pig.

M&S is rather clever when it comes to blending the UK’s favourite treats, too.

You’ll find the Yumnut, which is a combination of a yum-yum and a doughnut in stores as well as the Cretzel – a croissant and pretzel mix.

Now a new sweet treat is ready to take centre stage in the M&S bakery section, pulling together two classic sugary delights to make the Biscake.

The cake and biscuit hybrid are available in three flavours. There’s the Lemon meringue-a-tang Biscake – a crunchy biscuit base with zesty lemon sponge, lemon curd and lemon buttercream. Hand finished with a meringue.

Then there’s the Choc Chip off the old block Biscake – a deliciously crumbly chocolate chip cookie base meets rich chocolate sponge, topped with chocolate buttercream and our very own treat bag Milk Chocolate Cookie Dough Bites.

Last but by no means least, there’s the Cherry cake-well Biscake which is the classic Bakewell Tart reimagined in Biscake™ form – a crunchy biscuit base with almond sponge, raspberry jam and buttercream. Hand finished with a glace cherry.

Are you drooling yet?

Video of the Week

The Biscakes cost £2.50 for a packet of two and are available to buy right now. That’s our weekend indulgence sorted.

Revealing the inspiration behind the latest treat revamp, M&S said, “It’s the age-old question. Cake or biccy with your cup of tea? This new and exclusive fusion to M&S, the Biscake™, takes the stress of having to decide as you can now enjoy both together.”

Utter genius!